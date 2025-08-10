EDINBURGH 2025: Review: THE UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIP OF FEATHER BOY AND TENTACLE GIRL, Assembly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Part of the Made in Scotland showcase, The Unlikely Friendship of Feather Boy and Tentacle Girl is a piece of family theatre by Vee Smith and Sadiq Ali. It is produced by Catherine Wheels and created in association with the National Theatre of Scotland.

The boy wants to fly and the girl wants to be a monster. As they list their likes and dislikes, it is clear the pair are opposite personality types. He likes things fast and TikTok and Netflix. She prefers things slow and likes a good book. However, the two work well together despite their differences.

There isn’t much dialogue for the bulk of this performance but the aerial acrobatics are mesmerising and tell the story clearly.

The age suggestion is 8+, but there were far younger audience members than that, and they were captivated by the seriously impressive aerial work.

The Unlikely Friendship of Feather Boy and Tentacle Girl is a touching celebration of friendship despite differences that showcases incredible talent from Vee Smith and Sadiq Ali.

