EDINBURGH 2025: Review: SUSIE MCCABE: BEST BEHAVIOUR, Assembly

Following her sell out show last year, Susie McCabe is back at the Fringe again with her latest show Best Behaviour.

In this show, Susie reflects on a heart attack she had last summer in Bristol. And as only Susie can, tells this rather serious tale with a level of self-deprecation and levity that make you forget the seriousness of the subject matter entirely.

Her observations on hotel breakfasts and the etiquette of the toast machine are a relatable hit with the crowd with Susie’s comedic timing and frankness winning over the audience.

Her experience is evident throughout as she shows her comfort on the stage, and her masterful storytelling skills set her up for some big laughs. There are few comics that can turn a rather distressing hospital experience into a hilarious reflection on why menopausal women should be tasked with fixing the world’s problems.

Susie won Sir Billy Connolly’s Spirit of Glasgow comedy award last year, an apt award as her Glaswegian identity is at the core of her comedy. Her observations on Glaswegian culture and attitudes are clever and combined with her experiences as a lesbian are what sets her comedy apart from others.

Best Behaviour is yet another triumph of a show from Susie McCabe. If you’re wanting to see a Glaswegian comedian this Fringe, you’ll enjoy every minute.

Susie McCabe: Best Behaviour is at Assembly until 24 August

