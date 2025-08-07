EDINBURGH 2025: Review: SHANTIFY, Assembly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Returning to the Edinburgh Fringe following it’s debut in 2024, Shantify is a jukebox musical following the lives of 6 men from a fishing town, who are part of a band that take pop songs and ‘shantify’ them (turn them into sea shanties).

This show is a real ensemble piece - think Choir of Man meets Fisherman’s Friends - with the lives of each member touched on lightly, giving each of them their member in the spotlight.

Pop songs and musical theatre hits (from shows such as Come From Away, Hamilton and The Greatest Showman) that you’ll recognise are used for their newly arranged shanties. The arrangements are strong and the cast work well together to bring the harmonies to life and deliver the shanty style the audience is after.

The plot was a little bit thin at times, but the premise of them all being in a band in the show meant that they could end with a ‘performance’ - and with the music being the main attraction, this decision was a real crowd pleaser and ended the show on a high. (They finished with the Spice Girls, how could it not?)

Ultimately, the show is great fun but the story needs a little more work. If you’re a fan of musical theatre and sea shanties, you’ll love this show. I thought it showed real promise and I hope it gets the future life it deserves, as I could see this becoming a real fan-favourite show.

Shantify is at Assembly until 24 August

