EDINBURGH 2025: Review: A JAFFA CAKE MUSICAL, Pleasance

A Jaffa Cake Musical returns to the Edinburgh Fringe this year following a sell out run in 2024. This musical comedy centres around the 1991 court case which decided whether Jaffa Cakes should be classified as a cake or a biscuit. Sounds a bit serious? I assure you, it isn’t.

The show focuses on the newly qualified defense lawyer in the case and his previous mentor turned rival prosecution lawyer, taking you through the court case, with the case being laid out for both sides through song, dance and even rap.

This production feels very polished, with a fast paced story and slick transitions between songs. The actor-muso element of the show is particularly impressive, with several cast members playing instruments live whilst seamlessly switching into integral acting roles without missing a beat.

A particular highlight for me was the song (and character) Tax Man, performed and played by Katie Pritchard, whose comic timing and energy were spot on throughout.

The upbeat energy of this show is infectious, with the songs not only moving the story along but amidst their humour also captivating the audience’s emotions, so that they were genuinely invested in the outcome of the case.

A Jaffa Cake Musical is exactly what you want it to be. Really silly and great fun. The show is in it’s final run of performances this fringe, so catch it whilst you can. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll leave with the lyric and question in your head: is it a cake? Or is it a biscuit?

A Jaffa Cake Musical is at the Pleasance until 25 August

