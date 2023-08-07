EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LIE LOW, Traverse Theatre

Lie Low runs at the Traverse Theatre until 27 August

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LIE LOW, Traverse Theatre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LIE LOW, Traverse Theatre

Faye (Charlotte McCurry) hasn't been sleeping. She's been to three different doctors but none of them have been able to help her. Some diagnoses are suggested. Maybe she's bipolar? ADHD? Faye is adamant that she just needs to sleep.

A year ago, someone broke into her flat and attacked her. Initially, she had nightmares about it but now she can't sleep at all- it's been nearly three weeks and she feels as though she's going mad. She has barely heard from her brother since the incident happened but Naoise has got in touch, he needs a favour from her. 

Faye has been reading up on exposure therapy and she feels that if her brother jumps out of the wardrobe wearing a mask, it will alleviate her fears. Naoise (Michael Patrick) is reluctant to do this but delirious with lack of sleep, Faye insists.

Lie Low is a twisty piece of theatre written by Clara Elizabeth Smyth. It's dark and lurches between the absurd and the disturbing. McCurry gives an exceptional performance as Faye, playing up to the comedic elements of the script brilliantly and also utterly heart-wrenching.

This is a complex piece of writing, Faye views her brother as her safe person but this is called into question when he admits that he is under investigation for sexual assault at work. He needs his sister to act as a character witness for him. Emotionally charged, Lie Low looks at different perspectives of similar events and makes for uncomfortable and essential viewing.

Lie Low runs at the Traverse Theatre until 27 August

Photo credit: Ciaran Bagnall




RELATED STORIES

1
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

blood (line) is a work of musical theatre that takes a playful romp through the events, social pressures, people and personal decisions that shape (or warp) a life. 

2
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Photo
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Nica Burns, the longstanding Director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, has officially launched the biggest awards in live comedy at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.  

3
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show Photo
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show

Circa's smash-hit Peepshow has astonished audiences worldwide, in Berlin, London and Sydney and now the team have created Circa's Peepshow (Club Remix) to take the thrill to new heights at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They took over the WhyNot nightclub in Edinburgh this morning!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE NIGHT CHILDREN, Greenside @ Nicolson Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE NIGHT CHILDREN, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

It’s a very American coming-of-age story. The script follows all the correct beats and the direction tackles the necessary points for it to be a well-paced and flowing piece of theatre, but the characters are walking clichés. Everything is done abnormally by the book, including the performances by the budding actors. It’s high-energy and quick, but it doesn’t say much. Szymkowicz covers angst and anger, attraction and pettiness, grief and overcoming it.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: BLUB BLUB Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: BLUB BLUB Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LIE LOW, Traverse TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LIE LOW, Traverse Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND OLD OPERA HOUSE HOTEL, Traverse TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND OLD OPERA HOUSE HOTEL, Traverse Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You