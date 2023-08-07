EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LIE LOW, Traverse Theatre

Faye (Charlotte McCurry) hasn't been sleeping. She's been to three different doctors but none of them have been able to help her. Some diagnoses are suggested. Maybe she's bipolar? ADHD? Faye is adamant that she just needs to sleep.

A year ago, someone broke into her flat and attacked her. Initially, she had nightmares about it but now she can't sleep at all- it's been nearly three weeks and she feels as though she's going mad. She has barely heard from her brother since the incident happened but Naoise has got in touch, he needs a favour from her.

Faye has been reading up on exposure therapy and she feels that if her brother jumps out of the wardrobe wearing a mask, it will alleviate her fears. Naoise (Michael Patrick) is reluctant to do this but delirious with lack of sleep, Faye insists.

Lie Low is a twisty piece of theatre written by Clara Elizabeth Smyth. It's dark and lurches between the absurd and the disturbing. McCurry gives an exceptional performance as Faye, playing up to the comedic elements of the script brilliantly and also utterly heart-wrenching.

This is a complex piece of writing, Faye views her brother as her safe person but this is called into question when he admits that he is under investigation for sexual assault at work. He needs his sister to act as a character witness for him. Emotionally charged, Lie Low looks at different perspectives of similar events and makes for uncomfortable and essential viewing.

Lie Low runs at the Traverse Theatre until 27 August

Photo credit: Ciaran Bagnall