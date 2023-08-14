EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HORATIO GOULD: SWEET PRINCE, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker 3

A fun hour of comedy that manages to do a great job of straddling the line between offensive and hilarious.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HORATIO GOULD: SWEET PRINCE, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker 3

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HORATIO GOULD: SWEET PRINCE, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker 3

What do “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus and the Taliban have in common? According to Horatio Gould, surprisingly, it's more than you might think. Horatio Gould: Sweet Prince is Gould’s way of explaining his thoughts to the audience with a wicked sense of humour, taking on the concept of younger generations being softer than those that have come before them.

For his debut hour, Gould does a fantastic job working the crowd and delivering his points with both jokes and statements. He has a way of telling stories that crack you up but also make you think about how you react to them. There’s a particularly laugh-inducing story about an old man who is in court for exposing himself that ends in the most perfect way. I won’t go into spoilers, but it’s an incredible example of payoff that should be used as a gold standard for comedians. 

One of the topics that Gould focuses on is the popular saying, “It’s okay to not be okay,” which he believes has led to a strange kind of competition in order to prove that you have been given some kind of disability in life. In his own words, Gould is “okay with being okay.” It’s an interesting take and Gould presents it in a way that really makes you reflect while you’re laughing at his jokes. Yes, we are more aware of mental health and try to be kinder to each other, but there is something about the previous generations that you have to admire.

Ultimately, Horatio Gould: Sweet Prince is a fun hour of comedy that manages to do a great job of straddling the line between offensive and hilarious. There are one or two times in which this line is crossed, but Gould is able to quickly win back the audience after their shock and continue on with the show. 

Horatio Gould: Sweet Prince runs at Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker Three at 20:30 from 12 to 27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe

Sell out Edinburgh Fringe success Wiesenthal has added an extra performance on Tuesday 22 August at 1.50pm! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 15 August.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

Following the success of Don’t Say MacBeth! and Sex with Friends, GOYA Theatre returns to Edinburgh Fringe with the music theatre piece Actually, Love. A funny, touching two-hander that interrogates how art and identity intersect, it will definitely make you laugh and may even make you cry. 

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, The Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, The Pleasance Courtyard

5 stars! Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is a spontaneous musical theatre comedy, featuring professional performers, enviably talented in their creativity skills in improvisation #edfringe #improv #musicaltheatre

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAK UP WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAK UP WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND, Pleasance Courtyard

Breakups are never fun… but they do lead to fun theatre. In Break Up With Your Boyfriend, heartbreak leads us on a sleepover odyssey of wine, yoga, red flags, and hinge dates. Company Scylla’s Bite have created a warm, touching hour of theatre that will resonate with many.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HORATIO GOULD: SWEET PRINCE, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker 3EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HORATIO GOULD: SWEET PRINCE, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker 3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MICHELLE BRASIER: REFORM, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Dining RoomEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MICHELLE BRASIER: REFORM, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Dining Room
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING . . . EARNEST?, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance BeyondEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING . . . EARNEST?, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Beyond
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A COMEDY OF OPERAS, Pleasance At EICCEDINBURGH 2023: Review: A COMEDY OF OPERAS, Pleasance At EICC

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You