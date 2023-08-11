EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

Ania Magliano's latest Fringe appearance shows growth and maturity.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

In my review of Ania Magliano's Fringe show last year I declared her a "rising star". With  her latest Fringe appearance I Can't Believe You've Done This, it seems fair to take out the "rising" and crown her simply as a star; her entire Fringe run selling out before the festival was even underway.

This year's hour finds Ania discussing the worst haircut of her life and how she learned to navigate life after such a horrifying ordeal. However, as the show interweaves sessions with her therapist, boxing lessons and a turbulent love life, it becomes clear that Ania isn't only talking about a bad haircut...

In using the disguise of a bad haircut to discuss trauma and the way it affects our lives, Ania crafts a wonderfully structured hour which proves Magliano is a master of the bait and switch technique; trailing off onto another subject, allowing the audience to happily glide away from the key themes of the show before she slams them back into the reality of the situatuon all the while nailing her punchline.

Within the use of this technique and in structuring her show this way, Magliano duplicates the experience of living with trauma; sometimes the memory of a traumatic event is ever present and sometimes you can live your life normally, forgetting all about it until you are struck by it out of nowhere. It is a genuis use of both structure and comedy throughout the hour, one that not only display's Magliano's clear intelect as a writer but also her wonderful delivery as a comic.

Whereas last year's show covered topics such as Jacqueline Wilson novels, horse girls and working in Lush, this year's routine shows great growth and maturity on the part of Magliano. Though her stage presence is still as cool, calm and collected as ever and the material is just as electric as it has ever been, the depth of her material now packs a much harder punch.

I Can't Believe You've Done This is yet another near-perfect hour of stand up from one of the greatest stand-ups in the UK. Though this review May Grant this show four stars, same as last years show, Magliano is constantly threatening to gain top marks and frankly, it seems only a matter of time until she earns it. 

Ania Magliano: I Can't Believe You've Done This is at the Pleasance Courtyard until 27 August.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene OBrien Photo
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene O'Brien

It has just been announced that Fishamble: The New Play Company has been awarded a Scotsman's Fringe First Award for Heaven by Eugene O'Brien starring Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran and directed by Jim Culleton. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile

The Parker & Schnell Youth Company showcase the immense talent of young people through their performance of ‘DNA’.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CANT BELIEVE YOUVE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

Ania Magliano solidifies herself as a star of the UK Comedy scene with her latest hour of stand up.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summe Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall

Faizal Abdullah launches an engaging, thought-provoking, unique and deeply personal exploration of Malay identity in Singapore through his performative lecture Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?)

From This Author - Mark Carnochan

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Mark Carnochan has been surrounded by arts and culture his entire life thanks to the likes of the Edinburgh Fringe and the Edinburgh International Film Festival. With a g... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIERAN HODGSON: BIG IN SCOTLAND, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIERAN HODGSON: BIG IN SCOTLAND, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Monkey Barrel 1)EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Monkey Barrel 1)
Review: FILM CLUB: AN IMPROVISED COMEDY at Revolution BarReview: FILM CLUB: AN IMPROVISED COMEDY at Revolution Bar
Edinburgh 2022: Review: MYTHOS: RAGNAROK, Gilded Balloon Patter HooseEdinburgh 2022: Review: MYTHOS: RAGNAROK, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Millénniables
theSpaceUK (8/14-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You