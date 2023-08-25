EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's

Aug. 25, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
The Grand Return of the Edinburgh Revue and oh what a grand return it is. Kicking things off with a series of stand up routines from four different comics, the audience are warmed up nicely in the first half of the show. The stand out of these stand ups had to be Matilda Axon who in her five minutes had the room cracking up with her views on modern day dating and hilarious comparisons between Tinder and Hinge.

Once moving on to the sketch comedy portion of the afternoon the show really kicks off. Following a loose narrative that portrays a young woman on a journey of self discovery after her cat has died, leading to some hilarious sketches such as The Dandy Highwayman and how to appropriately mug someone, the ridiculous list of discounts available at a local retail store and a travel agency's special offers for the fine location of Hell.

Each sketch is superbly written and though some performers seem less comfortable or confident than others, they are never placed in positions where they are pushed beyond their capabilities, allowing each actor to do their part to elevate the material.

One of the greatest running gags throughout the show is that of the show's "narrator", Sir Nightingale, an insanely posh Englishman who is constantly wheeled on and off stage inbetween sketches in order to focus the narrative of the show. This character is not only well performed but equally the running gag of the terrible stage hands wheeling him into the wrong position or wheeling him in too early or too late is a simple yet genuinely funny bit which never grows tiresome.

For their grand return the Edinburgh Revue really bring it all, stand up, sketches, musical numbers and a whole lot of laughs. This is a show that you should not miss at this year's Fringe.

The Grand Return of the Edinburgh Revue runs at Paradise in Augustine's until August 27.




