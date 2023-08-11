EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AFTER THE ACT, Traverse Theatre



Section 28 was a piece of legislation brought in in 1986 which forbid the "promotion" of homosexuality in schools and similar surroundings. This musical has been created using real news headlines and interviews from the time it was happening.

After The Act is a musical by Breach Theatre that originally ran at the New Diorama Theatre in London earlier this year. Live music is performed onstage with an electropop 80s feel and acts as a soundtrack to the interview pieces as well as original songs.

The four performers are Tika Mu’Tamir, Ellice Stevens, E M Williams and Zachary Willis and they do an excellent job of telling these stories. After The Act doesn't just look at the time that the legislation was in place (2000 in Scotland and 2003 in England) but the lasting effects it has had on the queer community. There is also an acknowledgement that it feels like we are living through the Section 28 era for the trans community.

As someone unfamiliar with this time in politics, there is a lot of information given in an accessible way. The story is shocking and the presentation makes it incredibly human as you hear from stories from the people who lived through it. A powerful and important piece of theatre which entertains and informs.

After The Act runs at the Traverse Theatre until 27 August

Photo credit: Alex Brenner