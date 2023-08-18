EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AARON SIMMONDS: BABY STEPS, Pleasance

Aaron Simmonds: Baby Steps runs until 28 August

Aug. 18, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
Aaron Simmonds has been a standup comedian for a while now but this year he's trying something he hasn't done before- comedy while standing up. Simmonds is a wheelchair user with cerebral palsy and when he first thought of this show, he was able to stand for around fifteen minutes so an hour is quite the physical test.

The inspiration for this came about as a result of an ableist gesture regarding his wheelchair at another comedy festival. He told his agent that he didn't have any idea of what the show would be about and he hadn't written any jokes but he was determined to bring it to the Fringe and then take it back to the venue where the incident happened. 

There are a lot of dick jokes. Too many, some might say. From awkward family mishaps with his penis to hookups and some self-discovery. While I'm not opposed to humour that's a little bit crude, part of the problem is that its just not very funny. Many jokes either don't land at all or are greeted with awkward polite chuckles.

At the top of the show, Simmonds had mentioned when he booked this Fringe run, he didn't have a plan for a show or any jokes written and this really does come across. There are a few common themes that are interesting such as the way people respond to his disability and ignorant comments that are made to him.

While there are a couple of good callbacks, there are definitely jokes that outstay their welcome. Aaron Simmonds does have the ability to be a clever storyteller but unfortunately, the material this year just isn't his best work.




