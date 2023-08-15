EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A FAIRIE TALE, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow Theatre

A wonderful example of a powerful tale that celebrates queerness and allows its characters to be happy after their struggles.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A FAIRIE TALE, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow Theatre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A FAIRIE TALE, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow Theatre

A sexy fairy, goats, and a river of blood in a place known as Elfland. Sounds crazy, no? But, in the world created by storyteller Niall Moorjani and cellist Diana Redgrave, nothing is too crazy.

Moorjani returns to the Scottish Storytelling Centre to tell the tale of a person who wants to find themselves and is whisked away to a magical land to help understand their place in the world. Diana Redgrave accompanies Moorjani with live cello music, creating a beautiful and (pun fully intended) magical atmosphere.  

The story begins in a world similar to ours, in which a person is struggling to figure out how they want to present themselves to the world. The inciting incident is a moment that happens before the story in which the main character, a storyteller, is given the opportunity to try on a dress but refuses to in fear of not only society’s response but their own internal response. Soon, they are brought from Scotland to Elfland by a magical being riding a tiger, taken to a place where they can be who they want to be without judgment. 

It’s not only a queer story. It’s a Scottish story. It’s a story about race. It’s a love story. It’s a horror story. Moorjani blends a range of genres to tell the tale of the main character, going from casual conversation with the audience in a thick Scottish accent to a description of making love with a gorgeous being whose skin is as dark as twilight. You can go from the storyteller’s shock at seeing a tiger in the Scottish farmland to the creepier parts of Elfhand in the blink of an eye as Moorjani’s voice washes over you in a way that few storytellers have been able to do as well as they can.

Ultimately, A Fairie Tale is a wonderful example of a powerful tale that celebrates queerness and allows its characters to be happy after their struggles. Moorjani is an enchanting storyteller who will take you on an emotional journey, able to switch between characters with the simplest of physical differences and able to describe even mundane things like sitting under a tree in a way that will have you hanging onto their every word.

A Fairie Tale runs at the Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow Theatre at 19:30 from 16 to 27 August (no performances on 17, 18 and 23 August).




RELATED STORIES

1
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe

Sell out Edinburgh Fringe success Wiesenthal has added an extra performance on Tuesday 22 August at 1.50pm! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 15 August.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MC HAMMERSMITH: STRAIGHT OUTTA BROMPTON, Monkey Barrel Comedy, Mon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MC HAMMERSMITH: STRAIGHT OUTTA BROMPTON, Monkey Barrel Comedy, Monkey Barrel 1

MC Hammersmith: Straight Outta Brompton is a delightful hour of freestyle rapping that will leave you in awe of Naameh’s skills and clapping along to his sharp and hilarious raps.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street

The Trials of Galileo is a beautiful reflection on one man’s struggle between mathematical truth and his devotion to God without being too heavy on either math or faith. Hardy feels as though he is born to play Galileo.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

Following the success of Don’t Say MacBeth! and Sex with Friends, GOYA Theatre returns to Edinburgh Fringe with the music theatre piece Actually, Love. A funny, touching two-hander that interrogates how art and identity intersect, it will definitely make you laugh and may even make you cry. 

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY LAST TWO BRAIN CELLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, NipEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY LAST TWO BRAIN CELLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Nip
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DREW MICHAEL: DREW'S ADVENTURES, Pleasance Dome, Jack DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DREW MICHAEL: DREW'S ADVENTURES, Pleasance Dome, Jack Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A FAIRIE TALE, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: A FAIRIE TALE, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PATRICK SUSMILCH: TEXTS FROM MY DEAD FRIENDS, Just The Tonic At The Mash HouseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: PATRICK SUSMILCH: TEXTS FROM MY DEAD FRIENDS, Just The Tonic At The Mash House

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Carrbridge Village Hall (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Blues Brothers
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You