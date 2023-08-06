EDINBURGH 2023: REVIEW: JINGLE STREET, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Big Yin)

A highly enjoyable new musical with a creative premise.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Jingle Street, with lyrics by Joe Venable and music by Georgia Rawlins, is the debut show from new company Chordstruck Theatre. 

The show opens on Fingal - aka Jingle - Street, the Fleet Street of the advertising world (though as the opening number assures us, no-one actually calls it Jingle Street!). When overworked advertiser Colin wakes up only able to speak in jingles, the only person he can talk to normally is green activist Jasmine - who despises his views and his work. Desperate to rid himself of ‘jingle syndrome’, Colin joins her in campaigning, while trying to hide his double life from his eccentric boss and Jasmine’s lovesick friend. 

Jingles, with their strong potential for catchy nonsense, lend themselves well to the world of musical theatre. The concept is funny and well executed, with overall silliness giving way at times to surprising emotion. The original songs feel familiar but fresh, with deft and clever lyrics. 

The four characters are all by turns humorous and sympathetic. Though they are caricature types, they have enough grounding to feel real and each one has a growth arc which is satisfying. 

The show is suited to the playing space and great use is made of the whole stage. The actors attack their distinct roles with enthusiasm and great vocals, making them a joy to watch. 

Some shows make you smile instinctively, and Jingle Street is one of them. It has all the hallmarks of good musical theatre, from distinct characters to well placed songs and a satisfying plot. It is very well suited to the Fringe, and hopefully there will be more from this show in the future too.

For a great time at an original new musical, get yourself down to Jingle Street! I mean Fingal Street. Nobody calls it Jingle Street! 

Jingle Street runs at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Other Yin) at 16:15 (1 hour) from August 2-27 (Not 14th or 21st)




