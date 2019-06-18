EDINBURGH 2019: MANDY MUDEN: IS NOT THE INVISIBLE WOMAN Q&A

Click Here for More Articles on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Mandy Muden about bringing Mandy Muden: Is Not The Invisible Woman to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Mandy Muden: Is Not The Invisible Woman.

It is going to be a fun-filled show full of magic and comedy. I just want everyone to leave the show having had a great afternoon and have seen some good magic and had a right good laugh.

Where might we have seen you before?

People might remember me from the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals last year - that was huge fun. I've been on the comedy circuit for a fair number of years, nationally and internationally, and pop up on the TV quite often.

What makes your show stand out from all the others in the programme?

I am one of the only female comedy magicians in the world - so I have a very distinctive perspective. There's a lot of pretty sharp wit in there too.

How involved do the audience get?

I love to get the audience involved. I don't want them just to sit there. I like to have people on stage with me so that they can see up close what is going on. Then hopefully their reaction will flow over the rest of the audience.

Who would you recommend comes to see your show?

Everyone who enjoys a giggle and some mind-boggling magic tricks.

