EDINBURGH 2019: I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL Q&A

BWW catches up with Alexander S Bermange to chat about bringing I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical.

I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical presents everything that you could possibly want to know about being a musical theatre performer - if only there were any who would dare to admit it! It's a comedic musical revue that lifts the lid on awful auditions, debilitating dance routines, mid-performance mishaps, and backstage backstabbing - and celebrates those magical moments that make it all seem worthwhile.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A more thorough knowledge than they previously had of what life is really like as a musical theatre performer; and a sense of satisfaction at having spent an hour laughing a lot and marvelling at the sublime comedic and vocal talents of our cast of top West End artists.

Who writes the songs?

I do! Though the discerning audience member may notice the odd lyrical or musical quotation from well-known musical theatre songs where appropriate...!

How has the show been received so far?

The show garnered very enthusiastic reactions from audiences, and a raft of five-star reviews from the critics, during its two London runs in 2018, and subsequently received a West End Wilma Award (for Best Cabaret) and a Broadway World Award nomination (for Theatrical Event of the Year), all of which was, needless to say, extremely gratifying!

Who would you recommend comes to see it in Edinburgh?

Anybody who is interested in theatre, and who would like to discover the truth about what goes on behind the scenes - and be thoroughly amused and entertained in the process!

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/i-wish-my-life-were-like-a-musical

