EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: LITTLE DEATH CLUB, Underbelly's Circus Hub On The Meadows - The Beauty

When you step into the Little Death Club, the lights are low, the band is jamming and the anticipation is palpable.

Bernie Dieter, star of La Clique, is the ringmaster in this circus of mischief -a princess of punk rock who demands your attention, appreciation and an intimate connection. And deserves every last drop. Her power vocals and original songs interweave the collection of "weirdoes and freaks" who have been brought together to celebrate diversity and revel in sexual liberty.

This varied collection includes Beau Sargent, the fabulous and fluid contortionist aerial acrobat. Not only does he astonish and amuse the audience, but when Sargent teams up with Dieter, they produce a sparkling and stirring, bittersweet moment of emotion.

Kitty Bang Bang lives up to her name with an explosive fire show, juxtaposed with the ice-sharp wit of drag queen Myra DuBois. And the jam-packed show is topped up to the brim by comedian Marcel Lucont.

Adult-aimed cabaret shows are not uncommon at the Fringe, but Little Death Club is one of the few which - from start to finish - captures precisely the vivacious vibe they were aiming for. It feels like you've stumbled into bosom of a quirky cabaret joint in Berlin, where you won't tell mama what you saw.

Though we're always told size is not important, the audience would undoubtedly appreciate the show being bigger, and the cast evidently have the stamina to run for longer.

Little Death Club is a devilishly delicious decent into decadent debauchery.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/little-death-club





