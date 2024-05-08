Diana Vickers Will Lead I WISH YOU WELL: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A quartet of London's best West End talent converge for a musical parody all about the courtroom clash that followed ‘that' legendary crash on the slopes!

Performed by Diana Vickers (X Factor, Dial M For Murder, West End) and further cast TBA.

Academy Award winner, bone-broth drinker and devastating downhill skier Gwyneth Paltrow has arrived in a snoozy Utah courtroom ready to defend her legacy.

This four-hander tells the (mostly) true story of the campest celebrity trial in history: Gwyneth vs Terry. Packed full of iconic moments, the questions about Taylor Swift, and the now famous whisper of 'I Wish You Well' – this is a fast-paced parody that sounds as good as Gwyneth's candles smell. Throw in some jade eggs and future classics such as ‘Do You Know Taylor?' and 'I'm Gwynnocent', and you have yourself a hilarious musical bursting with heart.

Director Shiv Rabheru said: “I, like the rest of the world, love true crime and celebrity scandal. The Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial had me hooked and I was addicted to the iconic memes and tweets. The hope with ‘I Wish You Well' the musical is to feed our audiences fascination with celebrity crime, and pack in even more campery and chaos. We all need a little more joy and silliness in the world and collaborating with Roger, Rick, Arlene and Paul on this fabulous show has had me laughing so hard I've needed my inhaler! Ski you in court!?”

Producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: “From the moment I first heard Roger and Rick's outrageously funny book and hilariously witty songs, I knew that I had to produce this. The musical is utterly ridiculous and hilarious and is the right tonic for what the world needs right now.”

The world premiere of I Wish You Well is one of four productions produced by Paul Taylor-Mills at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024. Come Dine with Me The Musical comes to the Underbelly (Cowbarn) from Wednesday 31 July - Monday 26 August (not 13) at 14:20. Originally premiering in 2005 off-Broadway, SILENCE! The Musical comes to the Underbelly (Cowbarn) from Wednesday 31 July - Monday 26 August 2024 (not 13) at 23:15. Rob Madge's joyous, chaotic Olivier nominated autobiographical show My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will be at the MacEwan Hall (the Edinburgh Fringe's biggest space) from 1 - 15 August 2024 at 5.30pm.

Comments