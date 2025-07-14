DEL VALLE: A True Tale of Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll... and Redemption is Coming to Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into the wild, raw, and often shockingly hilarious world of Del Valle - the true tale of a well-born Texas man who made it in Hollywood... and then made it to prison.

From the drug-induced chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970s - rubbing shoulders (and more) with Sid Vicious, Nancy Spungen, and Chaka Khan in the notorious room 100 - to the fluorescent glare of a Texan correctional facility, Del Valle is a genre-bending piece of dark comedy storytelling unlike anything you've seen. A one-man theatrical hurricane, Ned Van Zandt plays every character in a spiralling descent through sex, fame, addiction, and ultimately, redemption.

In 1978, Sid Vicious was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, in room 100 of the Chelsea Hotel. A few months later, he died of a heroin overdose. Ned Van Zandt lived through it all - next door.

Van Zandt has featured in films such as HBO's All the Way (Bryan Cranston) as well as documentaries Who Killed Nancy? and Sad Vacation.

He has also appeared in Painkiller (Netflix), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime), The Blacklist, Nurse Jackie, and more. His life at the Chelsea Hotel placed him steps from the tragic demise of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen in Room 100 - events explored in the documentaries Who Killed Nancy? and Sad Vacation, both of which feature Van Zandt.

Developed at The Orchard Project and based entirely on Van Zandt's real life, Del Valle doesn't flinch. Expect a punchy, provocative meditation on queerness, celebrity, drugs, and survival - all told with the wry humour and soul-baring honesty of a man who's seen it all.

"Write the stories you're afraid to tell." - Joey Soloway (Transparent)