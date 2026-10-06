Celtic Connections Unveils 2027 Programme
The festival kicks off on January 14th 2027
From emerging talent to world-class acts, highlights of the 2027 programme include:
● Scotland's GRIT Orchestra: World Premiere – Celtic Connections' famed Opening Concert will welcome a show-stopping display of Scottish traditional music in an orchestral setting with Scotland's GRIT Orchestra – a new chapter for the trailblazing GRIT Orchestra, originally assembled to pay homage to the late Martyn Bennett. This evolved iteration of the acclaimed ensemble, conducted by Greg Lawson, will perform brand new arrangements of some of the greatest melodies in the folk repertoire, bringing both ancient and contemporary tunes into a symphony setting, as well as performing some of Martyn's most beloved tunes.
● Headliners head to Glasgow International Arena – The festival will once again take over Glasgow International Arena for one all-seated show and a blended standing and seated gig of epic proportions. Friday night will see Irish folk-rock giants The Saw Doctors take on one of their biggest headline gigs in the city to date, while Saturday night will welcome Indian composer AR Rahman for a spectacular orchestral collaboration, Rangreza रंगरेज़ा, with British talents Rushil Ranjan and Abi Sampa. It will be the first time the show that bridges the gap between Western and Indian classical music has been performed in the UK outside of London's Royal Albert Hall.
● Big names put on something special – Popular English singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner has handpicked Celtic Connections to stage two intimate acoustic shows. The Dream Catch Me singer will play one afternoon and one evening gig at the 110-capacity Recital Rooms in City Halls. One of the most widely regarded live performers in contemporary music, José González, will play Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. The international star is best-known for his cover of Heartbeats, which has earned him over 1 billion streams to date. Irish accordionist Sharon Shannon will play the O2 Academy with her Big Band and some very special guests including Bob Geldof.
● Come Together for Beatlemania – Roaming Roots Revue this year presents The Beatles: When I'm 64. Under the expert guidance of Roddy Hart, this show's line up of star guest singers will take on some of the best loved tracks from the groundbreaking Liverpool band's incredible back catalogue, all backed by the Lonesome Fire Band and RCS Orchestra.
● Folk with an orchestral twist – Celtic Connections will once again pair incredible folk music acts with Scotland's national orchestras to create once-in-a-career moments. This year Irish collective Ye Vagabonds will perform a special show backed by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra ,taking music founded in the folk clubs of Dublin to the Concert Hall of Glasgow. King Creosote will partner with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, and experimental small- piper Brìghde Chaimbeul teams up with the Scottish Ensemble.
● Paying tribute – Scottish folk legend Archie Fisher will be remembered at City Halls, while acts who have been influenced by the incredible songwriting of Joni Mitchell will come together to share their favourite of her material at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Fifty years on from his passing, Glasgow's legendary folk singer Matt McGinn will be honoured at the Tron Theatre, a few miles from the Calton area of Glasgow where he grew up, and Georgia Rose Lucas presents a special 80th anniversary tribute to her mum, British folk-rock pioneer Sandy Denny.
● Kelvingrove takeover – Festival favourite and highly regarded Scottish folk star Karine Polwart takes over Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum for two nights for Curiosity Cabinet for a showcase of thoughtful storytelling and beautifully crafted melodies, all in response to objects housed within the historic gallery. Hebridean quartet Sian will join acclaimed Irish duo Deora (Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta) for a night of sublime Gaelic song.
● Performances for our planet – An environmental strand will run through the programme, with a series of shows platforming the climate crisis and our changing planet. The Guardian's George Monbiot will host Songs for theEnvironment with alt-folk group Megalichen and Siobhan Wilson's new trio FLOWERCORE. The Shackleton Triowill present new compositions inspired by our changing seas and oceans from their album recorded aboard the RRS Discovery in Dundee to mark 125 years since Shackleton sailed with Scott on the Discovery expedition
● Trad mad – As expected, giants of Scotland and Ireland's flourishing folk and trad scenes will put on electrifying shows across the festival's three weeks, which are sure to be sell outs. West coast party starters Trail West, Highland heroes Elephant Sessions, Scots singers Siobhan Miller and Kris Drever, Gaelic artists Julie Fowlis, Breabach and Kim Carnie and Irish trad stars Beoga all have headline slots.
● Brightest new names – Young names with bags of musical brilliance are scattered across the programme, including Glasgow contemporary folk group Tarran, award-winning Lewis singer songwriter Josie Duncan, all-female Irish folk music band BIIRD and Manx fiddle player Isla Callister. Dynamic folk act Astro Bloc will play their first headline show, two years on from their debut appearance at the festival.
● Cultural collaborations – Artforms will once again fuse at Celtic Connections with performances such as A Toast Fae the Lassies - a musical play offering a fresh and moving perspective on Scotland's national Bard, and the world premiere of Pan on Assynt which will see famed fiddle player Duncan Chisholm put music to the words of Scottish poet Norman MacCaig.
● Amazing Americana – A wealth of Americana, country and folk talent will once again cross the Atlantic for Celtic Connections, with chart-topping bluegrass star Sierra Hull, Seattle's The Brudi Brothers, the inimitable LA duo Milk Carton Kids, and the Grammy award-winning Punch Brothers on the 2027 line up.
● Global beats – Sudanese singer, oud player and composer Sulaf makes her Scottish debut at Òran Mór, blending her soaring, expressive voice with electronics and expansive arrangements, while Raghu Dixit – one of India's most inventive and charismatic artists – brings his trio to the Drygate on the festival's final night. Mauritanian singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and griot Noura Mint Seymali will share her exciting trance blue, and star of the new generation of West African musicians Momi Maiga performs as part of World Connections at the Tramway.
● Platforming new voices – This year's three exciting young artists commissioned to create and perform an entirely new suite of music through the New Voices initiative for 2027 are smallpipes player Fionnlagh Mac A' Phiocair, who makes his own pipes, accordionist Andrew Waite, and fiddle player Madeleine Stewart.
● Óle for Asturias – the festival welcomes Spanish principality Asturias as its international partner, showcasing music from the rich folk music heritage of the region.
● Fun for all ages – from dementia-friendly shows and school concerts to late-night, spontaneous sessions at the Festival Club and Late-Night Sessions at Drygate, the usual dynamic mix of events and experiences will be on offer.
The launch programme can be viewed at www.celticconnections.com, with new shows live each Thursday over the next month.
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