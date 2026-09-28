Video: Gary John Miller Releases GOOF Filmed at the Edinburgh Fringe

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Writer and performer Gary John Miller has released GOOF, an autobiographical storytelling show filmed live at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Recorded at Just the Tonic at The Caves in Edinburgh, GOOF follows Miller through stories about growing up, toughness, family, mistakes, and the difference between being resilient and simply refusing to slow down.

The performance was recorded during a Sunday noon show at the Fringe. The day before, 33 tickets had been given out. Two people attended.

Miller performed the full show anyway. That unusual performance became the version he ultimately chose to release.

'I wanted to keep the Edinburgh version simple,' Miller said. 'I didn't even use mics after a while. I wanted you to feel like we were in a living room or a bar together. I didn't want to turn it into something it wasn't. I think it fit with the theme ultimately.'

The show blends humor with personal storytelling and reflects on Miller's lifelong relationship with toughness, from childhood health challenges and athletics to comedy, adulthood, and learning when not to push through everything.

GOOF was written and performed by Gary John Miller, produced by Suzanne Sittko, and filmed by Chris Burns Creative.

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