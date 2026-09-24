THE FERRY to Make World Premiere at Dundee Rep Theatre

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Dundee Rep Theatre, Tron Theatre, Traverse Theatre and ETT have announced the world premiere of The Ferry, a powerful new play by acclaimed Scottish playwright Linda McLean (The Long Drop, Citizens Theatre), inspired by an original idea by Paul Rattray, and directed by Tron Theatre Artistic Director Jemima Levick (Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit In, Tron Theatre and National Theatre of Scotland).

Opening at Dundee Rep Theatre in February 2027 before touring to the Tron Theatre, and Traverse Theatre, The Ferry explores what happens when opportunity comes with a price, and when the line between being looked after and being controlled becomes dangerously blurred.

Fifteen years old, newly orphaned, and trying to keep his head above water, Freddy is offered a job and a train ticket from Glasgow to Dundee from a new acquaintance, Chris. At the end of the line is Broughty Ferry, a place his mum always spoke about, somewhere life might have been different. Darren is a recovering heroin user caring for his dad Rab, whose dementia is getting worse, while his aunt June is doing what she can to look out for them. When Freddy arrives, their lives are pulled together and the world around them starts to close in.

The Ferry explores family, grief, exploitation and at its heart is the relationship between care and control, and the ways vulnerability can be exploited under the guise of opportunity and support.

Accompanying the production will be a programme of outreach activity, engaging with young people and communities within each of the touring cities. Further details will be revealed prior to the production opening.

The Ferry previews at Dundee Rep Theatre from Saturday 6 February, ahead of its world premiere on 11 February, and runs until 20 February, before touring to Tron Theatre, Glasgow from 23 February to 6 March, and Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh from 9 to 20 March.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep Theatre, said: “When Paul and I first spoke about this project, I knew immediately that this was a story that needed to be told on the Dundee Rep stage. Linda McLean is one of Scotland's most powerful theatrical storytellers, and working with her and the brilliant Jemima Levick on this extraordinary piece feels like a very special coming together of creative talent. With an amazing creative team and cast alongside us, I'm thrilled to bring this visceral and deeply affecting play to audiences in Dundee and across Scotland.”

Jemima Levick, Director of The Ferry, and Artistic Director of the Tron Theatre said: “The Ferry is one of the most captivating and important new plays I've read in years. I've always known what an exceptional craftswoman Linda is but I've never actually directed any of her work.

When Andrew, and later, Linda and Paul talked to me about the project it was a no brainer that the Tron should be involved. County lines and the impact of this world is something that surrounds all of us, and yet it remains sheltered and underground. The Ferry gives us an opportunity to point a spotlight at that world, to raise awareness, and pull the people that occupy it into focus. This play does all of that, with power and humour, and heart and poetry.”

Playwright, Linda McLean said: “There is a staggering number of vulnerable young boys, some not even teenagers, who are being lured into criminal gangs by unscrupulous men who tempt them with smart clothes, fast money, and membership of an elite gang. However, once inside this closely-knit criminal network, they find it well-nigh impossible to escape.

I grew up in the kind of housing schemes where this is happening, so when I was made aware of the scale of this problem, I felt passionately about bringing it to light.”

Paul Rattray said: “This story is particular to Dundee. Its voice, its spirit, its energy and its people will be known to local audiences. However the story is also one which reaches out of Dundee, across Scotland, the UK. So while the play's soul is of Dundee, its story resonates beyond.

It is also a national story about the devastation that is happening to young people and communities and neighbours throughout the country.

In a post-industrial landscape, what use is youth?”

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