Full Cast Set For SCROOGE THE MUSICAL at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo

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The full cast has been revealed for Scrooge the Musical, the joyful musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved A Christmas Carol, arriving at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo for a limited five-week run from 12 December 2026 to 10 January 2027.

Joining the previously announced Scottish music legend Marti Pellow as Ebenezer Scrooge, much-loved comedian and actor Karen Dunbar as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Still Game favourite Gavin Mitchell as Jacob Marley is a glittering company of musical theatre talent. The cast will bring Leslie Bricusse's festive favourite to life under the direction of award-winning director Thom Southerland.

From West End leading players to Scottish stars returning home for Christmas, there is enough talent in this company to melt the heart of even the most committed humbug.

Featured cast

George Acworth - Harry: Marking his professional debut, George Acworth takes on the role of nephew Harry, part of the family circle determined to draw the miserly Scrooge into the warmth and goodwill of Christmas.

Wendy Mae Brown - Mrs Fezziwig: Wendy Mae Brown's prolific stage credits include Once on This Island, The Book of Dust, Porgy and Bess and Waitress, while her screen work includes Father Brown, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Your Christmas or Mine?, making her perfectly placed to step into Fezziwig's famously merry world.

Martin Callaghan - The Ghost of Christmas Present: A hugely experienced musical theatre performer, Martin Callaghan's major credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Chess. He also has impeccable festive form, having played Father Christmas in Dear Father Christmas, and now returns to spread a rather more Dickensian kind of seasonal cheer as the larger-than-life Ghost of Christmas Present.

Valerie Cutko - The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come: Valerie Cutko has appeared in the screen adaptations of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables, with stage credits spanning Broadway, the West End and international tours, including Grand Hotel, My Fair Lady, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar and Ragtime. As the silent and mysterious Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, she will guide Scrooge towards the chilling final vision that will change his life forever.

Kristofer Harding - Mr Fezziwig: Kristofer Harding has played leading roles in major musicals including Rusty in Starlight Express, The Narrator in Blood Brothers and Roger in the West End production of Grease, alongside appearances in The Last Five Years, Hair and Into the Woods. He now swaps roller skates for Christmas revelry as the irrepressibly cheerful Mr Fezziwig.

Kelly Mathieson - Isabel: Scottish-born actor and internationally renowned soprano Kelly Mathieson made her name as Christine Daaé in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera, a role she played for almost three years. Her credits also include concerts with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and she is now excited to return home to play Isabel, whose story offers a poignant glimpse of the love Scrooge sacrificed in pursuit of wealth.

Ruairidh McDonald - Bob Cratchit: Winner of The Young Scottish Musical Theatre Performer of the year in 2019, Aviemore-born Ruairidh McDonald, who has appeared in Mary Poppins, Matilda and Half a Sixpence to name but a few, takes on one of Dickens' best-loved characters, the loyal, kind-hearted Bob Cratchit.

SuRie - Mrs Cratchit: An actor, recording artist, writer and Associate of The Royal Academy of Music, who has played Cathy in an international tour of The Last Five Years and represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest, SuRie joins the company as the formidable and loving Mrs Cratchit, matriarch of the family at the emotional heart of Dickens' story.

Samuel Thomas - Young Ebby: Recipient of The Stage Debut Award in 2017, Samuel Thomas's theatre credits include Tom in the West End run of 101 Dalmatians the Musical, Death Takes a Holiday and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery. As Young Ebby, he reveals the man Scrooge was before isolation and avarice took hold.

Shona White - Thomasina Jenkins: Scottish musical theatre star and voiceover artist Shona White's extensive credits include Elphaba in Wicked, Lisa and Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! (she is famously the first British actor to have played both the daughter and mother in the show!), Florence Vassy in Chess, Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show, and both Eponine and Cosette in Les Misérables. In a fresh twist for this new production, the traditionally male role of Tom Jenkins will be gender-swapped for the first time, with Shona White playing Thomasina Jenkins and bringing a new voice to the irrepressible musical favourite “Thank You Very Much”.

Gabriella Williams - Miss Dilber: Gabriella Williams has appeared as Sophie Sheridan in the West End production of Mamma Mia!, Sherrie in the UK tour of Rock of Ages and Betty Haynes in White Christmas. With Christmas already firmly on her theatrical CV, she will fit right into this festive treat as Miss Dilber.

Adult Ensemble

Completing the adult company are Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose, cover Glinda in Wicked, Victoria Apollo Theatre), Benedict Landsbert-Noon (UK tour of Little Women), TJ Lloyd (My Fair Lady, Chichester Festival Theatre), Janet Mooney (Phantom of the Opera, His Majesty's Theatre), Natalie Moore-Williams (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, West End, original London cast), Tom Norman (Double Heart puppeteer in War Horse, National Theatre), Clare Rickard (Cats, London Palladium and UK & European tour), Duncan Shelton (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre), Masimba Ushe (Porgy and Bess, Grange Park Opera) and Kacey Wadge (To Maury with Love, Theatre Royal Dury Lane).

TJ Lloyd will also serve as Resident Director, while Clare Rickard will be Dance Captain, helping to keep every “December the Twenty-Fifth” step sparkling throughout the run.

Young Cast

Joining the previously announced ensemble of talented young local performers are Louis Davies and Percy Tulley, who will share the role of Tiny Tim Cratchit; Lily Hanna, who will share the role of Kathy Cratchit; and Sebastian Cervenec and Tobias Cervenec, who will share the role of Boy.

About the Show

Scrooge the Musical is the joyful musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless A Christmas Carol, created by legendary British composer and lyricist Leslie Bricusse. Bricusse adapted and expanded his Academy Award-nominated score for the 1970 film for the stage, creating a Christmas musical packed with favourite songs including “Father Christmas”, “December the Twenty-Fifth”, “Thank You Very Much” and “I Like Life”.

Directed by award-winning Thom Southerland, this major new production promises dazzling musical theatre, ghostly encounters and enough goodwill to warm even Scrooge's frosty heart. It is produced and general managed by Danielle Tarento and Austin Shaw, with casting by Danielle Tarento.

Scrooge the Musical runs at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow from 12 December 2026 to 10 January 2027.

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