THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE to Open at Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

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The full cast and creative team have been announced for the new production of David Harrower’s adaptation of Muriel Spark’s classic novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. The production is directed by Vicky Featherstone and features Gayle Rankin as Jean Brodie and is set to tour Scotland in 2026.

The full cast is Maureen Beattie, Liberty Black, Dyfan Dwyfor, Brian Ferguson, Sophie Fortune, Tallulah Grieve, Shreya Khaund Marshall and Bobby Rainsbury. The show will open at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh on Friday 9 October 2026, before touring to the Glasgow, Aberdeen and Pitlochry. The production will be touring Scotland from 02 October to 07 November 2026.

National Theatre of Scotland, in partnership with The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and in association with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, is bringing one of Scotland’s most iconic and enduring Scottish literary characters to the stage, in a brand-new production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. This production will mark 60 years since the premiere of the original stage version.

Adapted for the stage by acclaimed Scottish playwright David Harrower from Muriel Spark’s much-loved novel, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is directed by Vicky Featherstone and features Gayle Rankin making her National Theatre of Scotland debut as the charismatic Jean Brodie. Making up the Brodie set are Liberty Black as Mary Macgregor, Sophie Fortune as Joyce Emily, Tallulah Greive as Monica Douglas, Shreya Khaund Marshall as Jenny Gray, and Bobby Rainsbury as Sandy Stranger. They are joined by Maureen Beattie as Miss Mackay, Brian Ferguson as Gordon Lowther and Dyfan Dwyfor as Teddy Lloyd.

At the Marcia Blaine School for Girls, junior-school teacher Miss Jean Brodie is, famously, in her prime. Each year, Brodie selects her ‘set’. The crème de la crème of girls whom she will shape through art and politics, stories of sexual liberation and titillating glimpses of the women they could become. In return, she demands utter loyalty from them all.

Witty, seductive and swirling in contradictions, Brodie’s mythical ability to invent her own truths and manipulate her girls ultimately leads her to risk everything.

This adaptation by David Harrower is a new version commissioned by National Theatre of Scotland, developed and updated from the original play which was presented at The Donmar Warehouse, London in 2018.

This visceral production takes a head-on look at the enduring moral fascination with such a beguiling and dangerous character.

Photo Credit: Alice Pelan

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