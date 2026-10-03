Review: WHAUR'S YER WULLIE SHAKESPEARE NOO? Oran Mor

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Whaur’s Yer Wullie Shakespeare Noo? is a new play written and directed by A Play, A Pie and A Pint’s artistic director, Brian Logan.

It’s an iconic heckle in Scottish history; back in the 1700s, during a performance of John Home’s “Douglas” an audience member declared it to be better than Shakespeare. At this time, many thought that theatre was the Devil’s work.

Lewie Watson plays John Home, Gavin Jon Wright is John Witherspoon, Kevin Lennon plays Alexander Carlyle and Fraser Sivewright is David Hume. Most of the action takes place backstage between Home and his supporters, who are keen to have his work staged.

The dialogue is in Scots, and between the language, the dual timelines and an awful lot of shouting, it’s not the easiest to follow. Edinburgh is keen for Douglas to be a success, just on principle, for Scotland to have its own stories but the many disagree with the morality of theatre.

There are strong performances across the board and moments of humour, but overall Whaur’s Yer Wullie Shakespeare Noo? feels like a bit of a slog.

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