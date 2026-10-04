Review: DO NOT PASS GO, Platform Glasgow

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Do Not Pass Go is a new show from Jordan and Skinner about the original and uncredited inventor of Monopoly. It is directed by Caitlin Skinner with Bea Webster- Mockett as assistant director.

The three performers are Amy Helena, Melanie Jordan and Diane Thornton and sign language is integrated into the performance.

In the early 1900s, Lizzie Magie patented a board game called The Landlord’s Game, which was an argument against the concentration of wealth. Do Not Pass Go tells us how that this was the inspiration Charles Darrow used for his own game, Monopoly, which he sold to The Parker Brothers (now Hasbro) and went on to become a millionaire with.

Do Not Pass Go is a very physical piece of theatre and as a result, the narrative gets a bit lost. I didn’t feel like I knew much more about Lizzie Magie from this performance than I did after reading the show blurb.

Do Not Pass Go covers the origin of the two board games and highlights the areas where there are similarities between Magie’s and Darrow’s work but also the differences, as he chose to focus more on the accumulation of wealth as a win.

Do Not Pass Go is a well intentioned piece of theatre with a lot of potential.

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