Review: TRISTAN & YSEULT, Citizens Theatre
Tristan & Yseult is at the Lyceum Theatre from 20 October
First created in 2003, this production of Tristan and Yseult is adapted and directed by Emma Rice and written by Carl Grose and Anna Maria Murphy.
King Mark (Edward Rowe) swears during battle to take what is most precious to his opponent, his sister Yseult (Nandi Bhebhe). He sends Tristan (John Leader) to Ireland to find her but the pair accidentally drink a love potion meant for Yseult and the King and fall madly in love.
This is a fun and modern staging and when the audience first enter the auditorium, The Club for the Unloved is already in full swing. It’s interactive and immersive as the Love Spotters chat to the audience and offer balloons for later in the show.
Tristan and Yseult is as beautiful as it is chaotic. This production is bursting with energy and heart and the characters are so endearing its hard to tell who to root for. Tom Fox is exceptional as Morholt and Brangian, providing most of the humour of the show.
The set and costume design by Bill Mitchell (refreshed by Vicki Mortimer) ensures that Tristan and Yseult is stunning to look at throughout. The music featured in the show is a mix of classic and modern love songs performed in a laid-back jazz style.
This lavish production with rich storytelling makes for must-see theatre.
Photo credit: Steve Tanner
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