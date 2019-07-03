Cast Revealed For Edinburgh Festival Fringe Production of I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL

The cast has been unveiled for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe production of Alexander S. Bermange's comedic musical revue I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, which will be running at Underbelly, Bristo Square (The Dairy Room, Venue 302) from 31 July to 26 August.

The line-up will comprise James Hume, Felix Mosse, Charlotte O'Rourke and Charlotte Anne Steen, with whom many London and nationwide audiences will be familiar from their performances in leading roles such as Javert in Les Misérables, Alex in Aspects of Love, Sophie in Mamma Mia!, and Sherrie in Rock Of Ages, respectively.

The award-winning musical revue is the creation of Alexander S. Bermange, who has been described as a "genius in comic songwriting" (Cabaret Scenes) and is an iTunes comedy album chart-topper. His further credits encompass numerous musicals produced in the UK and internationally, and a multitude of comic songs for BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service. He was inspired to write the show in response to the public fascination with the secrets of musical theatre.

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical explores the tumultuous world of musical theatre - from the off-stage feuds to the on-stage smooches, and from the limb-spraining high kicks to the voice-straining high notes. It chronologically capers through the ups and downs of a performing career, taking in the awful auditions, debilitating dance routines, mid-performance mishaps, and backstage backstabbing. And it celebrates the magical moments that make it all worthwhile.

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical has previously won a West End Wilma Award for Best Cabaret, and a Broadway World UK Award nomination for Theatrical Event Of The Year, for its 2018 London run. It also earned a raft of five-star reviews - critics hailed it as "witty, funny, hard-hitting but above all engaging" (London Theatre 1), "hysterical and heartwarming" (Broadway World), "wonderfully written and excitingly conceived" (British Theatre), "exhilarant and smartly written" (Pocket Size Theatre), and "hilarious and insightful" (Love London Love Culture).

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical is being directed and choreographed by Chris Whittaker, whose recent credits include Judy! in London's West End, and Top Hat, for which he won the 2018 Off-West End Award for Best Choreographer.

· Venue: Underbelly, Bristo Square (The Dairy Room) (Venue 302)

· Dates: Aug 3-26

· Previews: Jul 31-Aug 2

· Time: 20:45

· Duration: 60 mins

· Ticket prices: Jul 31-Aug 2 £7.00; Aug 3-6, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 £11.00 (£10.00); Aug 7-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26 £10.00 (£9.00)

· Box office: 0131 510 0395 or https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/i-wish-my-life-were-like-a-musical

· Advisory: 12+





