CLUB NVRLND, a Y2K-Themed Immersive Musical, to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Club NVRLND, a nostalgic new immersive nightclub musical packed with 2000s pop anthems and inspired by Peter Pan, will make its world premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Producers David Adkin and RJG Productions, in partnership with Midnight Theatricals and NewYorkRep, will present the world premiere of Club NVRLND at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Performances run from July 30 through August 24 (excluding August 6, 13, and 20) at Assembly Checkpoint at 9:15 PM.

Set inside a glittering nightclub where the party never ends, Club NVRLND is a high-energy musical that blends iconic 2000s pop hits with a bold reimagining of the Peter Pan myth. Wendy is on the brink of marriage, but a fateful reunion with Peter Pan—the club’s charismatic, ageless impresario—pulls her into a world of nostalgia, abandon, and second chances. As past and present blur, Club NVRLND asks whether we ever really have to grow up—or whether there's still magic to be found in doing so.

With a book by Olivier Award nominee Jack Holden (Cruise, KENREX), direction by Steven Kunis (Hir, Straight White Men), and choreography by Ashley Nottingham (Starlight Express), the show invites audiences into a pop fantasy soundtracked by the biggest millennial-era anthems from Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and more.

The cast is to be announced. The creative team also includes Suzu Sakai (set and costume design), Lucy Casson CDG (casting), Hugo Dunn-Vereker (music supervision), and Aida Rocci (creative producer).

Ticketing Information

Club NVRLND runs from July 30 to August 24 (not August 6, 13, or 20) at Assembly Checkpoint, with nightly performances at 9:15 PM. Runtime is 1 hour and 20 minutes. Tickets are priced £12–£18.

Tickets available at: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/943-club-nvrlnd

Comments