CINDERELLA ICE CREAM SELLER Comes to Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A prince, a ball, and a single glass slipper filled with an ice cream sundae: this is the classic Cinderella fairytale deliciously reimagined into a new musical experience. Cinderella Ice Cream Seller – A Musical unfolds through the narration of two ice cream parlour employees, Talvi and Caldwell. Blending storytelling, live music, theatrical magic and multi-rolling, Talvi and Caldwell recount through song the story of how Cinderella rose up from her humble roots to become the business owner of the kingdom’s most beloved ice cream parlour empire. But as they tell their story, conflict builds between Caldwell and his aspirational assistant Talvi, who dreams of concocting her own ice cream creations. Set within the colourful world of an ice cream parlour, this musical is for children, families, and everyone in between, delivering a farcical, fantastical, and quirky experience.

Writer, composer and performer David Gibb said, “I was really interested in how much of a role ice cream plays in our lives and how it's so universally enjoyed by almost everyone. It's there for us at every occasion, whether it's an ice cream sundae for a birthday celebration, a 99 with a flake on holiday by the sea, or a great big tub of Ben & Jerry's to ease a broken heart. I had so much fun exploring all of this through the story of Cinderella, adding lots of changes and unexpected twists and turns, but still retaining the best parts of the original tale. It's also a story about being brave, learning to work together, and listening and learning from people who are different from you and I’m really proud of the message the show delivers.”

Little Seeds Music was established in 2015 and creates high-quality musical experiences for young people, offering shared experiences for them are their families. Some of their previous works include Luna Loves Library Day (2024), JACK! (2023), The Royal Christmas Pudding (2022) and their digital production Rolling Down The Road (2020). In addition to producing theatrical touring work, they also coordinate engagement projects across the country, focusing on providing opportunities for young people to develop songwriting and composition skills.

David Gibb, Creative Director of Little Seeds Music, is a theatre maker, composer, writer and musical director with a fanbase across the UK. As a composer and songwriter a few of his theatrical credits include Climb That Tree (2017), Suddenly A Star at The Story Museum (2020), and Hansel & Gretel (2023) at Nottingham Playhouse. David is also an author of children’s books including Too Many Bubbles (2020), The David Gibb Songbook (2021) and his latest book Two Wheels (2024) which was featured on CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Tristan Jackson-Pate is a theatre maker, the Artistic Director of the People’s Theatre Oxford, and an Associate Artist at Royal & Derngate, Northampton. He has developed an extensive body of work as a writer, director and practitioner, with highlights including Remember Me (2025), A Home For Harmony (2024) and Story Seekers (2024) at Oxford Playhouse.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds