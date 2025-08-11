CHARLOTTESVILLE Performed for Visiting Team from Virginia at Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Members of the Live Arts Fringe Team from Charlottesville, Virginia, attended the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hit #CHARLOTTESVILLE at The Pleasance, Bunker Two, over the weekend, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in their hometown.

The team, visiting the Fringe while working with the American High School Theatre Festival, met with performer and creator Priyanka Shetty following the performance.

Presented by Richard Jordan Productions and Yellow Raincoat Productions in association with The Pleasance, #CHARLOTTESVILLE has earned critical and audience acclaim for its unflinching docu-drama portrayal of the rally and the rise of white supremacy in America. The play draws on over a hundred interviews, court transcripts, and news reports to examine the tragic events of August 11–12, 2017, which resulted in the deaths of Heather Heyer and two state troopers, as well as at least 19 serious injuries.

Shetty, who moved from India to study acting at the University of Virginia, incorporates her own experiences of racial isolation in Charlottesville into the piece, weaving them together with community testimonies to explore themes of race, identity, and political division. “My show uses verbatim conversations to give voice to many of the families and residents affected by the rallies,” she said. “To perform the show in Edinburgh and now in front of the team from Charlottesville has been a great honour.”

Producer Richard Jordan added, “The reaction to #CHARLOTTESVILLE has been quite staggering and ignited conversations around the Fringe. To be able to present such an important piece of work to Edinburgh audiences has been a privilege.”