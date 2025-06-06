Brian Cox Becomes Patron of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At a special celebration of Brian Cox's role in Dundee's vibrant and influential cultural landscape - it was announced that the internationally acclaimed Dundonian actor has become the new Patron of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Held on the stage of Dundee Rep Theatre, the event was a collaboration between Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Dundee Contemporary Arts, and V&A Dundee. The intimate gathering, attended by Brian Cox, brought together leaders, supporters, and cultural partners from across the city and Scotland in a shared statement of ambition and forward momentum.

Brian Cox's return to the Dundee Rep stage—where his career began 64 years ago—was warmly welcomed during the event as he begins rehearsals for Make It Happen, a major new production co-produced by National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival, and Dundee Rep Theatre in association with Playful Productions and Neal Street Productions. His appointment as Patron also recognises his lifelong dedication to championing Dundee's cultural identity, both within Scotland and on the international stage.

The evening spotlighted the ongoing partnership between Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), and V&A Dundee. Together, these organisations are committed to shaping Dundee's creative future and ensuring Dundee's voice is heard nationally and globally.

The evening also marked a moment of renewed confidence for the arts and culture sector in Dundee, following the recent confirmation of multi-year funding from Creative Scotland.

Andrew Panton and Liam Sinclair, Joint-CEOs of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre; Beth Bate, Director of Dundee Contemporary Arts; and Leonie Bell, Director of V&A Dundee, said:

“We're proud to come together to welcome Brian back to the city—not only as someone with a deep personal connection to each of our organisations and to Dundee itself, but as a friend. Brian's enduring support for the arts and genuine affection for this city are both powerful and motivating. His return in this new role brings renewed energy and focus—not just to one organisation, but to Dundee's wider cultural landscape.

As a small city with big ambition, Dundee continues to produce bold and imaginative work, shaped by creative collaboration. While there is much to be proud of, this moment of cautious optimism also reminds us of the ongoing need for meaningful and sustained investment in the cultural sector.”

Andrew Panton and Liam Sinclair, announcing Cox's new Patron role, said, “Brian's appointment feels like a full-circle moment—one that will inspire the next generation of young people, artists and supporters and we remain committed to championing the role of culture in shaping Dundee's future: one that is confident, creative and connected.”

