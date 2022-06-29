Review: SCOTS, Oran Mor

SCOTS is the final show in Glasgow's A Play, A Pie and a Pint spring/summer season ahead of the annual summer pantomime opening. SCOTS is written by Noisemaker and directed by Jemima Levick.

SCOTS tells the history of Scotland but from a unique vantage point- Scotland's first toilet. Tyler Collins plays the toilet and gives us a brief rundown of what it has been through over the years. The songs in this hour-long musical are brilliant and Scots is hugely enjoyable from the offset. Where it takes a little twist is when Mary Somerville (the fantastic Lauren Ellis-Steele) interrupts the men boasting about the incredible inventions they brought to the world to focus on the amazing women in Scotland over the centuries.

While the tone is quite light to begin with, SCOTS doesn't shy away from important topics and it shines a light on LGBT rights in Scotland from the 1970's to the present day. It also addresses period poverty (with an excellent jaunty song) and highlights that Scotland is the first country in the world to make period products free for all who need them. It's also worth noting that the language used is inclusive throughout.

The cast of eight is perhaps the largest I've seen at A Play, A Pie and A Pint and they make sure to utilise the whole room. Everything about this production screams that it is ready to level up and become a much bigger show.

It's truly incredible what SCOTS has managed to pack into 60 minutes. It's fun, educational and the music is excellent. This is definitely a production that needs to be seen by a wider audience.

SCOTS runs at the Oran Mor until Saturday 2 July

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan