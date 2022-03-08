BWW Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

School of Rock is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber that first opened on Broadway in 2015 and the West End in 2016. Based on the 2003 film of the same name, School of Rock follows loveable loser Dewey Finn trying to form a band to compete in a Battle of the Bands.

Dewey (Jake Sharp) has been freeloading from his friend Ned Schneebly (Matthew Roland) for years as he tries to make it as a rockstar. Dewey is lazy, rude and unable to contribute to the rent which is the final straw for Ned's girlfriend Patty (Nadia Violet Johnson). After being fired from his band and having nothing better to do all day Dewey answers Ned's landline and when taking a message about a potential job as a supply teacher, Dewey decides to pose as his friend to earn some money at the prestigious school.

Dewey has little interest in the children until he learns many are classically trained musicians. He kits them out with electric guitars and assigns jobs to each pupil to make the band run smoothly. His plan is to cancel all other lessons, secretly rehearse and then enter the kids in a battle of the bands contest as The School of Rock.

What makes this show really stand out is the sheer level of talent from the children. The pre-show announcement confirms that they are all playing their own instruments live and the energy they bring to the show is incredible. The big ensemble numbers such as "You're In The Band" and "Stick It To The Man" are seriously impressive and are bound to remain in your head after the show.

Another highlight of this production is Rebecca Lock as the no-nonsense headteacher Rosalie Mullins. Seemingly uptight Rosalie has a hidden rock chick inside her which she lets loose during "Where Did The Rock Go".

With excellent music, a strong storyline and an exceptionally talented cast, School of Rock has everything you need for a hit show.

School of Rock is at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until 12 March.

Photo credit: Paul Coltas