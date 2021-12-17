BWW Review: OLIVE THE OTHER REINDEER, Tron Theatre

For the second year running COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty has meant the much-loved Tron Theatre pantomime can't go ahead as normal. Thankfully, a distanced production can take place and we have an hour-long piece of festive theatre aimed at under 12's and their families- Olive the Other Reindeer. Olive (Julie Wilson Nimmo) previously appeared in the 2016 Tron Pantomime The Snaw Queen but this time takes centre stage as the lead character.

Set in reindeer school in the North Pole, Olive is very much the teacher's pet. Vixen (Lee Reynolds) and Blizten (Tiger Mitchell) are the sassy class bullies who taunt Olive over her need to please. Writer Johnny McKnight appears via Zoom screen as Lady Santa to lead the reindeers in their lessons and the cast interact well with the prerecorded footage.

When Olive discovers that Santa has a list of children who are naughty and therefore won't be receiving any presents, she decides to rebel for the first time in her life and put an end to the naughty list. Unfortunately, in doing this she also accidentally destroys the nice list and risks no children getting any presents this Christmas. Can Olive and her best friend Prancer (Anthony O'Neil) save the day and make sure everyone gets their gifts?

Although it's not billed as a pantomime, there is still a little bit of audience shouting required. There are some original songs which are brilliant and a much-loved classic which will please Tron regulars...! The script is sharp and full of some excellent cultural references that will prompt some laughs from the adults. The cast are fantastic and are clearly having a lot of fun with this show which is always nice to see.

While it's not quite the same as a full-blown Johnny McKnight festive spectacular, Olive the Other Reindeer is an utter delight and brings some much needed Christmas joy.

Olive the Other Reindeer runs at the Tron Theatre until 24 December.