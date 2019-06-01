BWW Review: KID X, Tramway, Glasgow

Jun. 1, 2019  

Kid X is a collaborative piece of theatre with Bassline Circus and MHz in association with Feral [Scotland]. It tells the futuristic story of a boy with a bionic heart who is forbidden to fall in love. Told through pounding beats from Mungo's Hi Fi, urban dance and circus this is a unique and exciting show.

Huge screens provide the backdrop for the piece and they give you the impression of soaring through a cityscape. I do suffer from motion sickness and unfortunately, I had to close my eyes for some of it as it was too realistic and the flashing lights were making me a bit queasy!

The highlight of the performance for me was the musical element. Singer-songwriter Eva Lazarus' soaring vocals work so well with the heavy bass from Mungo's Hi Fi. The format made the story very easy to follow and enjoyable.

At just 60 minutes run time, Kid X is a very accessible piece of theatre. This show was advertised as good for families and I agree wholeheartedly as the children in the audience were captivated throughout. This performance was also BSL interpreted with hearing loops available and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

Kid X is part of the Take Me Somewhere festival.



