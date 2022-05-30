BWW Review: ALRIGHT SUNSHINE, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Alright Sunshine is this week's offering from A Play, A Pie and A Pint. Written by Isla Cowan and directed by Joanna Bowman, it is a solo show starring Hannah Jarrett-Scott.

Nicky is a police officer. Following in the footsteps of her father, she has wanted to join the force since she was a little girl. Patrolling the Meadows in Edinburgh, she reflects on the types of people she encounters through her job.

Nicky is all too aware of her status as a woman in the police force. That her presence alone can often de-escalate a situation. Alright Sunshine has many moments of humour but as Nicky recounts the 'banter' in the WhatsApp group with her male colleagues the tone changes drastically. Hannah Jarrett-Scott is completely captivating as Nicky, effortlessly shifting between the light and dark of Cowan's writing.

The play takes on a lot during its sixty-minute run time, exploring gender, power, workplace and family dynamics which means Jarrett-Scott barely pauses for breath. Cleverly written and unpredictable throughout, Alright Sunshine is definitely not to be missed.