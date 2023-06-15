BLUB BLUB Comes to Edinburgh in August

Performances run 3 – 27 Aug 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Do they break the glass wall, or jump over it with a trampoline? Featuring newly composed songs inspired by classical music, Blub Blub is a charming story of chaotic cohabitation as two fish find each other in an aquarium, both wanting to escape, but with conflicting views of how. Blending physical theatre, miniature set design and puppetry, along with a mysterious live score, Trunk Theatre Project returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a new aquatic adventure following last year's space adventure Mary, Chris Mars. The company have collaborated with British sound designer Patch Middleton as well as professional dancer and choreographer Kim Min to highlight cultural exchanges and explore more dynamic movement through the show.   

An adventurous fish has been thrown into an aquarium and comes across another who has adapted to his environment in the glass tank. While both are dissatisfied with their current living situation, their methods of achieving liberation differ. One longs for a better life and is jumping on a trampoline to escape over the glass wall, while the other longs to swim beyond the wall and tries to break it, not just for herself, but for every fish that desires to. Despite their different outlooks on life, the two fish fall in love, 

Writer and director Cho Yeeun said '' This small fish tank on stage captures so much of the Korean society I know and love. It's very special to be back in Edinburgh this year because 2023 is the 140th anniversary of UK-Korean diplomatic relations and we're thrilled to return and mark the occasion with this production, joining forces with British artist Patch Middleton to exchange art, values, culture, and fellowship.” 

Cho Yeeun is a South Korean theatre director and writer. As the representative of Trunk Theatre Project, she elucidates her method of visualization and storytelling which effortlessly invites people to her perspective of the world. Trunks become her stage as she installs miniature sets, brilliant puppets, and jaw-dropping props into them rather seamlessly. Her work is often inspired by space: the Universe, the deep sea, deserts, aquariums, and spiderwebs. “Where should we go next?” prompts her journey and she is ready to meet the audience anywhere with her trunk in hand. By zooming in on topics that are trivial and small, she warmly embraces subject matters that are nevertheless important and oftentimes overlooked. Trunk Theatre Project debuted at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022 with Mary, Chris, Mars. 

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 8+ 

Company information 

Directed and written by Cho Yeeun Music composed by Park Jinho 

Visuals by Shin Eunhye Lighting design by Kim Sohyun   Sound design by Patch Middleton Choreographed by Kim Min Translated by Cho Helen Video director Lee Inkyu 

Cast : Hyon Chaeah & Kim Min  

Live music performed from Cho Yeeun & Park Jinho 




Recommended For You