Award-Winning Solo Show IS THIS NORMAL? Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

Following a sold-out 2024 run and multiple accolades at the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival—including Best Storytelling and the Extension Award—Ansa Edim returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a bold new staging of her solo show Is This Normal?, running 11–23 August at theSpace @ Surgeons Hall.

Equal parts memoir, stand-up, and drunken late-night voice note to her future self, Is This Normal? is a riotous, raw, and deeply personal live storytelling experience. Edim, a Moth StorySLAM Champion and Kennedy Center performer, weaves themes of love, shame, identity, and fat Black womanhood into a hilarious and cathartic narrative about learning to take up space in a world that tells you not to.

The show tells the true story of a woman taught that she could be the funny fat friend, but never the main character—until she starts asking questions that unravel everything. Since its Edinburgh debut in 2024, Is This Normal? has garnered critical acclaim and a growing following, with Edim’s refined 2025 performance already generating buzz and awards momentum.

Ansa Edim is an award-winning storyteller whose work blends raw vulnerability with razor-sharp humor. Her stories have been featured internationally on stages and podcasts, including Lupita Nyong'o's Mind Your Own and Washington D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She is currently touring Is This Normal? and developing her next solo storytelling show, Lessons in Spite.

Is This Normal? is directed by Sriya Sarkar, a digital storyteller, filmmaker, and co-founder of the South Asian Sexual & Mental Health Alliance. Sarkar’s work spans film, theatre, and political media, with credits including Upworthy, Hillary for America, and Change.org.

Is This Normal?

theSpace @ Surgeons Hall

11–23 August 2025, 19:05 (50 minutes)

Suitable for ages 16+

Tickets: £8 / £5 concessions

Fringe Box Office: 0131 226 0000

Booking: bit.ly/normaltickets

