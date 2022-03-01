Assembly Festival Announces First Shows For 2022

Today (Tuesday 1 March) Assembly Festival announces some of the first shows in its 2022 programme which is shaping up to be a return to its full Fringe offering, and will include big names in comedy, international circus, award-winning theatre, plenty of interactive shows for younger audiences, and late-night burlesque.

This year's comedy programme sees the return of Fringe favourite Irish comedian David O'Doherty (Channel 4's Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC's Live at the Apollo); a brand-new show from Susie McCabe - the former Scottish Headliner of the Year and Glasgow favourite just turned 40 (Frankie Boyle's New World Order and BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz); and Scottish comedian Fern Brady with her fifth solo show Autistic Bikini Queen.

Also returning to the Assembly stage is Brian Foster's hilarious and heart-breaking, award-winning one-woman theatre show Myra's Story about a homeless Dublin street drinker starring Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley; Bert Coules' Watson: The Final Problem which premiered at the Festival in 2021, based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and performed by Tim Marriott (BBC's Brittas Empire); and The HandleBards, the Festival's favourite cycling theatre company who pedal Shakespeare to outdoor venues all across the UK with a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud production of Twelfth Night and Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. And, following a sell-out debut in 2019 Famous Puppet Death-Scenes for adults returns with a whole host of new comedic theatrical demises to severely exacerbate their audience's fear of death, including Edward's Last Prance by Samuel Groanswallow and The Feverish Heart by Nordo Frot.

Acrobatics The Black Blues Brothers return to perform their comedy tribute to the cult movie The Blues Brothers with more breath-taking jumps, fire, somersault routines, human pyramids, and all the energy of Africa combined with a Rhythm & Blues sound; and FLIP Fabrique - Edinburgh's favourite circus troupe from Québec return with the UK premiere of Muse a new show about gender roles - powerful women, graceful men, and every permutation in between.

For those planning a late-night Chaz Royal is back with two strip tease, cabaret and variety shows - Best of Burlesque (Fringe 'Sell-Out' show since 2013) and this year's New Town addition Best of Burlesque Encore.

For younger audiences there is Peppa Pig - My First Concert, an interactive show performed with the Aurora Orchestra, where audiences learn different instrument sounds, and can sing-along to Peppa's favourite songs. There's also a new clowning show Yellow Bird Chase from US based theatre company Liars and Believers involving puppets, masks, a magical bird, pirates, and monsters! The international award-winning Bubble Show returns with a mix of magic, storytelling science and Bubble-Art; and Nonsense Room Productions are back with their production of Nick Sharratt's much-loved tale Shark in the Park featuring all three of Timothy Pope's exciting adventures.

William Burdett-Coutts, Artistic Director of Assembly Festival said: "Assembly Festival 2022 will be a delayed celebration of our 40th year on the Fringe, at the same time as this is celebrating its 75th year. After two very difficult years we will be back with a full programme in all our usual venues. Already there is an incredible line up of remarkable shows to delight and entertain our audiences. The range of work appeals to all ages and there really is something for everyone. The festival is an international event and it's wonderful to see so many foreign companies taking part. Let's hope this year can be a true celebration of the wonder of live performance at the most remarkable festival event in the world."

Edinburgh's longest running multi-venue operator, Assembly Festival's first shows will open on Wednesday 3 August. After a reduced programme in 2021, this year sees the Festival return to its usual venues, with performances at George Square Gardens and Studios, Assembly Hall, Assembly Checkpoint, and the popular New Town venue Assembly Rooms on George Street.

Tickets for all performances are available at www.assemblyfestival.com or by calling 0131 623 3030.

