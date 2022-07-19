Alice Ellen Wright and Luke Harley Join the Edinburgh Cast of I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL

Alice Ellen Wright, best known for her performances as both Eponine and Fantine in the West End production of Les Misérables, and Luke Harley, renowned for his performances around the UK and internationally as Leo Bloom in The Producers and in Titanic, will join the cast of the Edinburgh production of the award-winning musical revue I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical.

Alice and Luke join Hannah Taylor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium) and Harry Winchester (Peter Pan, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum).

Some of the many personalities who have seen the show's past productions have been voicing their support for the Fringe run. Legendary lyricist Sir Tim Rice tweeted: "Alexander S Bermange is a great musical talent and this will be another top production of this fine show... I hope I can catch it". National treasure Miriam Margolyes has posted on Facebook: "If you're going to Edfest this year, don't miss this!" and musical theatre superstar Ruthie Henshall enthused on her Magic at the Musicals radio show, "You need to get to see this show!".

From voice-straining high notes to limb-spraining high kicks, via on-stage smooches and off-stage feuds, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical from iTunes comedy album chart-topper Alexander S. Bermange reveals everything that you could want to know about being a musical theatre performer... if only there were any who would dare to admit it. Returning to the Fringe with its unique blend of wit, whimsy and warmth, it presents the innermost secrets of the industry. The 2022 Edinburgh production is directed and choreographed by Joanna Goodwin (Gypsy, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), with associate direction/choreography by Holly Prentice.

Following the Fringe, the production will be opening this year's Liverpool Theatre Festival, with two performances on 31st August 2022.

Grace Farrell and Carl Douglas, who were previously announced as cast members, are no longer performing in I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical.