ADA & BRON: THE ORIGIN OF LOVE Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe This Summer

Following the success of their BAFTA-nominated and Broadcast Award-winning Channel 4 short Peaked, comedy duo Ada & Bron will bring their debut live show THE ORIGIN OF LOVE to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Origin of Love invites audiences to third-wheel a chaotic, hilarious hour of doomed romance, live music, and larger-than-life absurdity. From cursed couples to cuckoldry, the show promises a whirlwind of strange, stupid, and sexy sketches that blend surreal character comedy with poetic pathos. Told through a series of vignettes, confessions, and romantic misfires, this genre-defying debut dives into the delirium of heartbreak, intimacy, and the eternal search for meaning in modern love.

The show is written and performed by Ada Player and Bron Waugh, with live music by Ed Lyness.

Player is best known for co-creating and starring in Peaked, as well as appearing in BBC's Time of the Week, The Power of Parker, and projects from Edgar Wright and Charlotte Regan. Her stage work includes the critically acclaimed The Killing of Sister George at the New Vic Theatre. Waugh also co-created Peaked, and has appeared in stage productions including Cosmic Healing?, as well as co-directing short films Coach and A Blossom Blooms.

THE ORIGIN OF LOVE

Pleasance Courtyard (Edinburgh Festival Fringe)

July 30 – August 24, 2025 at 11pm

