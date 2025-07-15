A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announces Autumn 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



A Play, A Pie and A Pint (PPP) has today announced its Autumn 2025 season, with 12 brand-new productions performing weekly from Monday 1 September to Saturday 22 November 2025 at Òran Mór, Glasgow, and on tour across Scotland in Ayr, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Paisley.

With wonderful musicals, hilarious comedies and thrilling dramas, there is plenty for audiences to tuck into alongside their pies and pints.

Opening the season is a new hip hop musical retelling the story of William Wallace from the perspective of various historical figures. Co-produced with Raw Material, Wallace is an exciting collaboration between playwright Rob Drummond and acclaimed rapper-songwriter Dave Hook, that explores Wallace’s contested place on the spectrum between myth and history.

Other productions this season include Our Brother, a high-stakes drama from Jack MacGregor (BBC Writers Voices Scotland 2025) inspired by the true story of Scottish marxist Malcolm Caldwell who was shot dead the same night he interviewed infamous Cambodian dictator Pol Pot.

The competitive nature of Irish dancing is explored in dark comedy FEIS by Anna McGrath, as a mother does whatever it takes to get her daughter back into performing to help save the family’s struggling dancing school.

For true crime fans, The Glasgow Poisoner by Tom Cooper & Jen McGregor is a new musical inspired by the real-life scandalous story of Glasgow socialite Madeleine Smith, who was accused of poisoning her lover but given a rare Not Proven verdict, with the truth as to what happened still questioned to this day.

Also this season, Katy Nixon, writer of the David MacLennan Award winning Jellyfish, returns with new drama Cheapo about two teenagers who play chess in their local KFC, that leads to intense revelations that are anything other than black and white.

A fading starlet holding onto the hope of playing the role of a lifetime is the subject of the hilarious one-person musical Maybe Tomorrow by PPP favourite Brian James O’Sullivan (The Last Cabaret on Earth) and performer Hannah Jarrett-Scott (Wild Rose, Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)), in her playwriting debut.

Flick & Pie Go Fishing is a new comedy-drama by Laila Noble (Dungeons, Dragons, and The Quest for D***) that asks ‘is love ever enough?’ as a couple’s intense affection for each other is tested by the brutal realities of life, after one of them lands in hospital.





In October as the nights draw in, two spooky themed productions make their debut. Righ Isagair: The FIsher King is a folk thriller from writer and performer Kenny Boyle, coinciding with the Gaelic holiday Samhainn, about two best friends who discover they are not alone on the dark Outer Hebridean moors..

And this year’s Halloween special Hauns Aff Ma Haunted Bin! Is the latest show by Éimi Quinn (Dookin’ Oot) offering up a hilarious good time as an auntie and niece attempt to hide a murder by putting body parts in bags ready for Bin Day.

A playful modern take on a classic, Death of an Influencer is a touching comedy-drama by Matt Anderson, writer of last year’s Edinburgh Fringe sell-out Shotgunned, that sees an aging and mediocre actor confront the reality that his social media whizz of a son is much more successful than him.

Award-winning poet and playwright Kevin P. GIlday makes his A Play, A Pie and A Pint debut with Gravity, an authentic Glaswegian drama about a man who refuses to vacate his flat in a condemned high-rise building, and the unconventional social worker determined to help him before tragedy unfolds.

Closing out the season, Strangers in the Night is a new comedy-drama by playwright Alan Muir taking place in a retirement village that offers a glimpse into forgotten lives. Blending myth, magic and memories, It is the spiritual successor of Muir’s acclaimed show The Greatest about a Glaswegian who (allegedly) took down Muhammad Ali.

Many prominent directors are also featured throughout the season, including Orla O’Loughlin (Lear, James V: Katherine), Cora Bissett (What Girls Are Made For), Lesley Hart (River City) and Jennifer Dick (Bard in the Botanics).

Brian Logan, Artistic Director, said:

"The nights may be drawing in but the lunchtimes will be brighter than ever at Òran Mór this autumn, with a scintillating lineup of pastry-assisted theatre. As usual at PPP, this season balances broad comedy with big-hitting drama, rookies with well-loved talents, shows about the past with shows thrillingly about the here and now. It connects with past glories here at Òran Mór, with a sequel to Alan Muir’s smash-hit The Greatest, a follow-up to David Maclennan Award-winner Jellyfish, and another stonewall banger from PPP favourite Eimi Quinn.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off with Wallace, the hip hop musical they’re already calling (well, I am…) Scotland’s Hamilton. But we look forward as well as back to the past, bringing onboard some of the most exciting new talents in Scottish theatre – including Jack MacGregor, with his electrifying Cambodia-set drama Our Brother, and Anna McGrath with the unique and hilarious FEIS. Throw in some spine-chilling Gaelic folklore, a cracking Glasgow drama in a doomed high-rise, and a generational set-to between TikTok and the stage, and you’ve got twelve weeks of brand new theatre that you really wouldn’t want to miss.”

Photo credit: Calum O'Brien

Tickets are on sale now for all performances at Òran Mór and can be purchased online through Ticketweb or via Box Office on 0141 357 6200.