Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to Present Mandy Patinkin, MEAN GIRLS, and More for 22/23 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will present Sarasota premieres and return engagements during the 2022-2023 season. Public on-sale is Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m.

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel shares her thoughts on the upcoming season: "After the past few years, we could all really use a laugh, so we're bringing in an incredible lineup of comedians. The season kicks off with America's premier comedian Jerry Seinfeld, followed by one of Hollywood's most prolific creatives and Mad About You star, Paul Reiser, award-winning TV personality, Jay Leno, and comedy legends Rita Rudner and Robert Klein." Other comedians coming to the Van Wezel include the King of Rant, Lewis Black, Floridian and Comedy Central star, Daniel Tosh, and Sarasota locals, The Smothers Brothers.

Bensel adds, "We are also excited about our musical line up. The talented Grammy® Award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt will bring her Just Like That... Tour to our Hall in a Sarasota premiere. The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, returns to the Van Wezel stage for a fantastic concert, and world-renowned groups The Temptations and The Four Tops will usher in an evening of soulful Motown music. We also look forward to announcing a huge star for the Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala!"

The diverse musical season will include performances by perennial classic-rock favorite America, the Sarasota premiere of chart-topping country music star Scotty McCreery, one of the most successful singer-songwriters in music Paul Anka, and Tony® Award-winning Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin. Legendary singer, pianist and performer Michael Feinstein will celebrate the Judy Garland Centennial, as he takes us on a spectacular musical journey of Judy Garland's illustrious career. Sixteen-time Grammy® Award winner David Foster and acclaimed singer, TV and Broadway star Katharine McPhee bring their viral Instagram show, The Kat and Dave Show, from their living room to the Van Wezel stage. Emmy® Award-nominated singer and voice of Riverdance on Broadway, Michael Londra, will combine music, dance, and stories of Ireland in a multimedia experience with Ireland with Michael - LIVE in a Sarasota premiere. Patrons will also enjoy an evening with Michael Bolton, the Grammy® Award winner and Emmy®-nominated singer, songwriter, and humanitarian.

There will also be an encore presentation of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, which tells the true story of Buddy's meteoric rise to fame until his tragic death less than two years later on "The Day the Music Died." Audiences will be on their feet dancing and singing along to Post Modern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour. This Sarasota premiere is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Coming to the Van Wezel stage will be the outstanding tribute shows RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA and The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular.

The Van Wezel's powerhouse Broadway season features several Sarasota premieres, such as crowd-favorite and Broadway sensation Disney's Aladdin, Tina Fey's iconic Mean Girls and in a limited engagement, Blue Man Group. For those who enjoy seeing the classics, the lineup features returning favorites such as Chicago, My Fair Lady and CATS. The Dance Series includes the widely acclaimed Momix: Alice, which will take you on a journey filled with visual opulence and astonishing choreography, the universally renowned dance company Ailey II and the fresh Pilobolus Big Five-OH!, which promises to put a spin on tradition in their 50th anniversary show. Other shows include the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! and the critically acclaimed production of The Mikado, filled with abounding absurdity and astounding wit.

"We are ready for the return of a full-blown, star-studded season," adds Bensel. "Every year, the Van Wezel strives to provide bigger and better performances that keep our patrons entertained. Get ready for another incredible season of spectacular live entertainment!"

Public on-sale is September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, at www.VanWezel.org by phone at 941-263-6799. Members of the media can contact Muffy.Lavens@sarasotafl.gov for additional show information or photos.

ABOUT THE VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS HALL

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall presents a broad spectrum of the world's finest performers representing the diverse tastes of Southwest Florida residents and visitors. The Van Wezel has carried on the long tradition of presenting spectacular Broadway musicals, top national and international performers, popular comedians, world-class symphony orchestras, and a compelling mix of classical, modern and ethic dance. In carrying out the mission of the Hall, the Van Wezel's education program brings visiting arts into the community and area schools for a wealth of educational and outreach activities. To learn more about the Van Wezel, visit VanWezel.org.