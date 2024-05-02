Florida Studio Theatre Presents RHINESTONE COWGIRLS

Rhinestone Cowgirls begins playing May 21 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.

By: May. 02, 2024
Florida Studio Theatre Presents RHINESTONE COWGIRLS
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its Summer Cabaret Series with Rhinestone Cowgirls, a journey through all things country music, celebrating its evolution from humble beginnings to the giants of the music industry.

Three powerhouse vocalists help you relive classics such as Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Tammy  Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man,” and Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” as well  as new favorites like Carrie Underwood’s “Last Name.” 

Rhinestone Cowgirls was created by Nancy Allen, an artist with over 20 years of  experience in the theatre industry who also created Divas Three which was part of  FST’s 2023 Summer Season. 

“Both country fans and non-country music fans will love this show,” said Allen. “One of  my favorite comments that we get after the show often is, ‘I didn’t know I was a fan of  country music until I saw your show!’ That is so rewarding to hear because I paid  special attention to creating a show where everyone could connect to the songs in  some way, whether a diehard country fan or not.” 

Bringing these beloved songs to life onstage are three outstanding female vocalists:  Samantha Duval, Charity Farrell, and Gianna Maria. Duval was in FST’s production of  Little Shop of Horrors last winter season as well as being part of Divas Three in FST’s 

2023 Summer Season. She also was part of the national tours of Cirque Musica and The  Celtic Ladies and has performed at regional theatres across the country. Farrell was a  semi-finalist in the FOX series I Can See Your Voice and has originated roles Off Broadway. Maria is an international Singer, Dancer, Songwriter, Actress, and Composer.  She has since been delivering powerful performances as a lead production singer  onboard Carnival Cruise Line for the past six years. 

Tickets

Rhinestone Cowgirls begins playing May 21 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret. Single tickets range from $18-$42. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000. 

Rhinestone Cowgirls is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the  Cabaret subscription package is The Music of Laurel Canyon, a celebration of one of  the most sacred musical places in the 60s and early 70s, and The Four C Notes, a trip  down memory lane with the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons catalog. Subscriptions for all three Summer Cabaret shows can be purchased for as little as $59 at  941.366.9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.  



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos