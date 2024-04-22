Florida Studio Theatre Announces CABARET And More for 2024 Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre has announced the lineup for its 2024 Summer Season, featuring a three-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series.

The Mainstage Series includes the humor-filled The World Goes ‘Round, the heartwarming drama Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, and the timely comedy The Outsider. The Cabaret Series features some of the country's top Cabaret artists celebrating the county's most fierce and fantastic females, the music of one of the sacred places of the 60s and 70s, and the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons catalog.

With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, FST offers all three Summer Mainstage productions, or all three Summer Cabaret shows for as little as $59. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"This Summer Season, we want to ‘brighten and lighten your days!'” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "On the Mainstage, we are presenting plays full of humor, heart, and humanity, we will bring you a summer of plays filled with all that is good and true and honest in the American Theatre. And in the Cabaret, we will bring you words and music from some of the best lyric poets of our age.”

2024 SUMMER SEASON AT A GLANCE

MAINSTAGE

The World Goes ‘Round

Music By John Kander and Lyrics By Fred Ebb

Begins Playing June 5 in FST's Gompertz Theatre

Five individuals find themselves navigating through the world, with its glories, indignities, hopes, and quiet dreams. Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, it is a celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. From Cabaret to Chicago, featuring unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate and harmonious story.

Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise

By Ken Ludwig

Begins Playing July 3 in FST's Keating Theatre

When two strangers meet by letter during World War II, a love story begins. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. Ken Ludwig tells the true story of his parents' courtship, and the results are anything but expected.

The Outsider

By Paul Slade Smith

Begins Playing July 24 in FST's Gompertz Theatre

Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But his political consultant sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate ever to run for office. Unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate ever to run for office. A timely comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

CABARET

Rhinestone Cowgirls

Created by Nancy Allen Productions

Begins Playing May 21 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret

A journey through all things country music, celebrating its evolution from humble beginnings to the giants of the music industry today. Three powerhouse vocalists help you relive classics such as Patsy Cline's “Crazy,” Tammy Wynette's “Stand by Your Man,” and Loretta Lynn's “Coal Miner's Daughter,” as well as new favorites like Carrie Underwood's “Last Name.”

The Music of Laurel Canyon Featuring Buffalo Rhome

Created by Michael Visconti

Begins Playing June 18 in FST's Court Cabaret

One of the most sacred musical places in the 60s and early 70s sits just above the Sunset Strip. Laurel Canyon became a nest of creativity, immortalizing artists like Joni Mitchell, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Mamas and the Papas, all of whom called the neighborhood home. Enjoy hits like “Desperado,” “California Dreamin',” “Turn, Turn, Turn,” and “Love the One You're With.”

The Four C Notes - Recreating the Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Created by John Michael Coppola

Begins Playing August 6 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret

Four guys, vintage dance moves, and a trip down memory lane with the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons catalog. Featuring all of your favorite hits, including: “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Let's Hang On.”

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.