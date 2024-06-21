Urbanite Theatre Reveals 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Urbanite Theatre has announced its 2024/25 season, which will celebrate its eleventh year with three regional premieres and one world premiere, along with the return of the Modern Works Festival. From the relentless demands of caregiving to adrenaline-pumping solitude and profound human connection, Season 11 is a fearless exploration of: self-reliance, independence, and the unbreakable human spirit.

The 2024/25 Season will begin with the 5th Modern Works Festival presented by Urbanite Theatre, scheduled for September 4th through September 8th. The festival, a celebration of emerging female playwrights, new works, and women in theatre, will span four days and include staged readings of three new plays, multiple panelist events, and celebrations. At the end of the festival, panelists, festival attendees, and guest adjudicators will vote for their favorite new work, awarding the playwright a prize of $3,200.

“The Modern Works Festival is more than a showcase of new plays; it supports, connects, and showcases female theatre makers. The festival provides employment for over 35 artists and serves as a pipeline for World Premiere productions at Urbanite, bringing groundbreaking works to the stage.” says Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace.

Just one month later, mainstage programming will kick off on Friday, October 18th, with the regional premiere of JENNIFER, WHO IS LEAVING by Morgan Gould, a recent graduate of the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwriting Fellowship Program at Juilliard (October 18 – December 1, 2024). JENNIFER, WHO IS LEAVING, described as a “hilarious and meaningful play” (The Washington Post) that “should be destined for Broadway” (DC Theater Arts), poignantly and humorously captures the demands placed on women, delving into the physical, emotional, and mental toll of caregiving–and the moments that push us to the edge. Directed by Céline Rosenthal.

Next, Urbanite Theatre will present the one-woman odyssey of astronaut Molly Jennis in SPACEMAN by Leegrid Stevens (January 3 to February 16, 2025). This weightless, full-sensory, surround-sound play will star a favorite of Urbanite audiences, Terri Weagant (BO-NITA), with direction by Summer Wallace. The award-winning SPACEMAN, hailed as an “engrossing and very fine piece of theater” (Stage Buddy), will shine a beam of light on the challenges of space travel, solitude, and the uncharted future of a pioneer.

Following themes of isolation and introspection, the season continues with the regional premiere of NO ONE IS FORGOTTEN by playwright and journalist Winter Miller (March 21 to April 27 2025). Described as a “brisk, well-structured, [and] boldly performed” play by The New York Times, NO ONE IS FORGOTTEN tells the story of two women held prisoner in a small, dirty cement cell, exploring intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else.

The world premiere of FROM 145TH TO 98TH STREET, written by playwright and actor Nia Akilah Robinson, will close out the 2024/25 season at Urbanite Theatre (May 30 to June 29, 2025). Nia, who also hails from the Juilliard School’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program and will be a playwriting MFA candidate at David Geffen School of Drama at Yale come this fall, is a playwright and actor who represents Harlem with all her might.

Her latest work, FROM 145TH TO 98TH STREET tells the story of a family that relocated from the heart of Harlem to 98th Street in an effort to create better economic opportunities for their children. But when their daughter questions her plans to attend college and their son is wrongfully accused of a crime, the Curtly family must reconcile what they each want for themselves and what they think is best for each other.

“The 2024-2025 season promises to be an exhilarating experience for our audiences. This year, we offer a diverse range of performances that not only entertain but also provoke thought and reflection. Expect to laugh and reflect on societal roles, embark on an immersive journey beyond the ordinary, face challenging themes, and be inspired.” says Summer Wallace.

