Tickets Now On Sale For Circus Arts Conservatory's 2024-2025 Season

The Circus Arts Conservatory, the nation's only nonprofit organization that combines professional circus performances, youth circus training, and outreach programming, is thrilled to launch another great year of Circus Sarasota and Sailor Circus Academy performances – as well as the second installment of the exciting "Wonderland presents Illuminate" holiday collaboration with the “King of the High Wire” and Sarasota native, Nik Wallenda – in its 27th year.

General ticket sales have begun. The shows in the 2024-2025 performance season include:

Wonderland presents Illuminate: the CAC's holiday collaboration with Nik Wallenda, November 22, 2024-January 5, 2025; climate-controlled Big Top at the East District at UTC (195 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota); tickets $30-$100

Wonderland presents Illuminate, a breathtaking and original production, will transport audiences on a magical journey through global holiday traditions. This immersive, joy-filled holiday circus experience like no other offers captivating performances from Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond. Will feature fan favorites including the hilarious Johnny Rockett, the electrifying Ty McFarlan, and Sarasota's own legendary Nik Wallenda. Sailor Circus Academy Gold Troupe “Zodiac”: November 23, 2023; Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota); tickets $10-$30

Featuring the youngest, brightest stars of the Sailor Circus Academy as they flip, fly and soar to new heights. Sailor Circus Academy Red Troupe “75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee”: December 26-29, 2024; Sailor Circus Arena; tickets $20-$40

The Sailor Circus Academy's 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Shows will celebrate the rich history and artistry of the nation's longest-running youth circus training program as the students star in a variety of thrilling acts.

The Windjammers is a group comprising retired circus musicians; enjoy expertly-played classic circus music accompanied by thrilling performances by the Sailor Circus Academy students.

A one-of-a-kind evening featuring world-class circus artistry paired with fine dining, benefiting the CAC's outreach programs that educate, entertain, and enrich lives.

Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota's 2025 production will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations.

The CAC teams up with The Key Chorale to present a unique show that combines live singing by The Key Chorale and musical accompaniment by the Cirque Orchestra, with the exhilarating artistry of professional circus artists and Sailor Circus Academy students.

Audiences will be wowed by acts showcasing stunning aerial artistry, heart-stopping acrobatics, contortion, light-hearted comedy, and more.

The Sailor Circus Academy's most experienced youth performers will present their spring show, an end-of-year spectacle that pays homage to its senior students. Featured acts will include trampoline wall, acrobatic roller skating, bicycle for five and clowning as well as aerial acts such as silks, hammock, cloudswing, duo straps, web, and – the traditional closing act – the flying trapeze.

“This is a very exciting year for the Circus Arts Conservatory: in addition to our highly-anticipated professional circus shows and our in-school arts-integrated education program, we will mark the 75th anniversary of our Sailor Circus Academy, which began as a physical education program at Sarasota High School in 1949,” says Jennifer Mitchell, Executive Vice President/COO. “In recent years, we've overseen the strategic growth of our programmatic and show offerings. We are partnering again with Nik Wallenda on a holiday show, “Wonderland presents Illuminate,” and continuing to collaborate with other arts organizations, such as Key Chorale and Windjammers International. It's going to be an exciting, action-packed year!”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CircusArts.org or call the Box Office at 941-355-9805.

