The Sarasota Players to Present TWELFTH NIGHT Under The Stars  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sarasota Players will present Shakespeare's Twelfth Night outside at The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime Feb. 5 through 9, 2025. Before the show enjoy performances, and a festival-type atmosphere. This show is perfect for the whole family and is one of Shakespeare's most loved comedies.

In the broader context of Shakespeare's other comedic works, Twelfth Night is celebrated for its carnival-like atmosphere, often associated with the traditions of the Twelfth Night holiday in which people gather on January 5 (the 12th day of Christmas) and celebrate-a tradition still observed in parts of the UK. The play stands out as a romantic comedy that explores the fluidity of gender roles and the unpredictability of love.

Synopsis: Set in the fictional kingdom of Illyria, the play follows the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola disguises herself as a young man, Cesario, and enters the service of Duke Orsino. As Cesario, Viola becomes the intermediary in Orsino's pursuit of the countess Olivia, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings and romantic entanglements. The subplot involves the antics of Olivia's steward, Malvolio, who becomes the unwitting victim of a prank orchestrated by Olivia's household.

Comments