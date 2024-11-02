The Exchange Invites Applications For Its 2025-2026 Arts & Cultural Grants & Scholarships Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Exchange (formerly the Woman's Exchange) announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 grants and scholarship program. Last year, the organization awarded more than $400,000 to 25 regionally based arts and cultural organizations and 11 scholarships to high school and college students pursuing a higher education in the arts. Additionally, seven organizations were recipients of the recent Elizabeth Lindsay Arts in Education grant, which encourages art organizations and educators to collaborate in designing and developing creatively innovative projects for K-12 students. To be considered, all applications must be received by no later than 4 p.m. on January 31, 2025. For guidelines and application information, visit The Exchange's website at www.sarasotawex.com.

“The cultural arts industry plays a pivotal role in our region's economic health and serves as a magnet for tourism. We're proud to invest in our home-grown creative talents,” says Karen Koblenz, executive director and CEO of The Exchange. “Since 1962, we've awarded $10 million to local non-profits and students pursuing higher education in the arts. Every dollar of this support comes from our consignment operation. We are grateful for the ongoing support and patronage of our volunteers, consignors, and shoppers. These funds can be transformative for our grantees, who frequently recognize The Exchange as a key factor in their success.”

Koblenz points out that the organizational grants are for specific projects and outreach programs, including performances, exhibitions, education initiatives and special series. She explains that The Exchange's board bases its granting decisions on the long-term stability and financial health of the organizations, the program's overall appeal to the public and the educational impact these programs will have on area students. Individual scholarships are awarded based on grade point average, the individual's artistic goals and achievements, and letters of recommendation.

Established in 1962, The Exchange is a self-sustaining organization of vital importance to the community. A consignment store like no other, it has become a favorite haunt for Sarasota residents and a must-visit destination for visitors from around the world. With funds received from its consignment operation, which consists of more than 260 volunteers and 5,000 consignors, The Exchange annually awards grants and scholarships to support the arts in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The 15,000-square-foot boutique offers an ever-changing inventory of affordably priced treasures, including high-end furniture, clothing, jewelry and accessories. The Exchange is located at 539 S. Orange Ave. in Sarasota. For more information, call 941-955-7859 or visit www.sarasotawex.com.

About The Exchange

The Exchange is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization with a central purpose of supporting and enriching a variety of programs for local cultural organizations. Funds for this purpose are realized through a consignment operation in which merchandise is accepted either for donation or for consignment to be sold in its store. Grants and scholarships derived from the earnings of this store are used to enrich and strengthen arts-related programs and to encourage creativity in organizations and individuals throughout the community. Visit www.sarasotawex.com.

Comments