THE OUTSIDER Extended at Florida Studio Theatre

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of its final Summer Mainstage production, The Outsider. Called “Hilarious” by Venice Gondolier and “Bound to make you laugh” by Sarasota Magazine, The Outsider has captivated audiences with its sharp wit and insightful commentary on politics, identity, and the nature of leadership. The play will now run in FST's Gompertz Theatre for an additional week through August 25, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

“I am thrilled that The Outsider is extending,” said director Kate Alexander. “It does not surprise me. No matter your political persuasion, the play, realized effortlessly through this masterful cast, reaches across the aisle and causes us to laugh uproariously together. This is community. This laughter is so needed.”

FST's production of The Outsider has received enthusiastic reviews and audience praise for its sharp humor, strong performances, and insightful take on the world of politics. Audiences are calling it “Hilarious,” “Phenomenal,” “Absolutely hysterical,” and “The best thing I've ever seen.” The play's ability to balance humor with a deeper message about public service and personal responsibility has proven to be a hit, sparking laughter across the theater community.

The Outsider centers on Ned Newley, an inexperienced political novice who unexpectedly steps into the spotlight as the new candidate for governor after a scandal forces his party's leader to resign. Despite his lack of political experience, Ned must navigate his new role amidst a whirlwind of challenges. The play uses sharp humor and wit to delve into themes of integrity, public perception, and the essence of leadership. Through its comedic and often farcical situations, The Outsider highlights the stark contrast between public expectations and the realities of political life, offering both entertainment and insightful commentary on contemporary issues.

FST's production of The Outsider features an ensemble of seven guest artists, including Heather Patterson King, who is making her FST debut. Returning to FST for this production are Sheffield Chastain (Troubadour, Network), Eileen Ward (Tom Jones), Gil Brady (Pictures From Home, Shear Madness), Roy Stanton (Network), Kevin Cristaldi (Exonerated, God of Isaac), and Tatiana Williams (The Legend of Georgia McBride).

The production's creative team includes Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Daniel Ciba (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), and Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design).

