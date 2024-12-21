Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative's 'Beyond Regional Boundaries' Initiative to Launch This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative will present “Beyond Regional Boundaries,” an initiative created to amplify the voices of artists of African descent and BIPOC populations throughout the region. According to SBAC Executive Director Michéle des Verney Redwine, the effort “seeks to foster creativity, promote artistic excellence, and bridge communities.” Redwine highlights the “Art Innovation Zone” program as a key component of the initiative, featuring 12 exhibitions over 12 months in galleries and nonprofit spaces throughout the region.

“By providing meaningful public platforms, nurturing collaborations with prestigious art and cultural institutions, and empowering artists to achieve economic and cultural sustainability, SBAC is redefining the creative landscape of the region,” she says. “The Art Innovation Zone exhibitions will spotlight the depth and diversity of Black artistry, offering audiences opportunities to engage with the culture, stories, and journeys of these artists.”

The Art Innovation Zone program includes partnerships with area nonprofits, including Manatee Performing Arts Center, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota Orchestra, Venice Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, WSLR, and North County Library. These collaborations will feature exhibitions hosted at their respective venues. “Our aim is to present one exhibition a month throughout 2025,” says Redwine.

She explains that the “Beyond Regional Boundaries” initiative aims to foster unique collaborations with major institutions such as the Tampa Museum of Art, The James Museum, the Sarasota Art Museum, and other museums across Florida. “Our goal is to unite visionary artists and institutions, support historically under-resourced artists, and pave new paths toward sustainable economic models,” says Redwine. “This initiative will create opportunities for artists of color to actively participate in museum culture and showcase their work.”

The “Art Innovation Zone Exhibitions” launches with “Interpretations, Perceptions & Realities,” January 15 to February 25, at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. The exhibition features the dynamic creativity of three Gulf Coast artists—Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks, Dwight Rose, and Allen Pettigrew—who explore perception, emotion, and the vibrancy of human experience. Through vivid color palettes and diverse media, these artists invite viewers to reflect on how personal realities shape artistic expression.

Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks brings a global perspective to her mixed media paintings, contemporary quilts, and soft sculpture dolls. Influenced by her experiences as an educator in the U.S. and The Gambia, her art balances figurative and abstract elements with a unique storytelling approach. As she explains, “There is always a narrative. The narrative is like solving a mystery or finding the missing piece of a puzzle. I hate to think of right or wrong.”

Dwight Rose masterfully layers translucent watercolor glazes, creating luminous works that capture subjects caught between resisting and embracing change. Born in Jamaica and raised in Florida, with time spent living in the Middle East and Europe, his cultural journey deeply informs his art. Rose describes his work as “a synthesis of individual feelings, along with the materials and techniques. My paintings are an exploration of these collective tools, which are the basis of my artistic expression.” Rose is the son of Herbie Rose, an acclaimed artist, teacher and co-founder of Bradenton’s Village of the Arts, who died in 2017.

Allen Pettigrew focuses on abstract portraits in acrylic, exploring the interplay of light, shadow, and color to evoke mood and narrative. A self-taught painter from Tampa, Pettigrew sees each piece as a mirror, reflecting inner truths and sparking conversation. As he puts it, “My goal for each painting is to represent an inner truth that is recognizable to the viewer, inviting connection and conversation.”

“We are honored to partner with the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative to present an inspiring Art Innovation Zone Exhibition in our lobby, showcasing the exceptional talents of three distinguished artists,” says Jenene Amick, CEO of the Manatee Performing Arts Center. “This exhibition celebrates the diversity, creativity, and cultural richness of the Black arts community, offering a platform to explore stories, perspectives, and expressions that resonate deeply with our shared humanity.”

SBAC board member Paul Toliver, who is coordinating the exhibitions for the Art Innovation Zones program of “Beyond Regional Boundaries,” adds, “Together, these three artists present a vibrant and thought-provoking collection that traverses the emotional spectrum, from intense fury to serene urban landscapes, offering viewers an invitation to connect, reflect, and discover.”



